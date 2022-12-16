A new wave of Russian missile attacks shakes the country

US officials said the Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slow winter months to instruct larger units in more complex combat skills.

The United States has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian soldiers how to use and maintain certain weapons and other equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the Highly Mobile Artillery Rocket System known as HIMARS. But senior military leaders have for months discussed expanding that training, citing the need to improve the ability of Ukrainian battalion- and company-sized units to move and coordinate attacks across the battlefield.

A battalion could include up to 800 soldiers; A much smaller company, with a few hundred troops.

According to officials, the training will take place at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. The aim is to use the winter months to hone the skills of Ukrainian forces so that they are better prepared for any upsurge in Russian attacks or efforts to expand Russia’s territorial gains.

