Tourist stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peruvian protests

Editor’s Note – Subscribe open world CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about opening destinations, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, accommodations and other travel developments.

(CNN) – About 300 tourists from around the world are stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu, the mayor said, after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency after the country’s president was ousted.

former President Pedro Castillo He was later impeached and arrested in early December after announcing his plan to dissolve Congress. The unrest sparked by his arrest prompted international warnings about travel to Peru.

Darwin Paca, Mayor of Machu Picchu, said Peruvians, South Americans, Americans and Europeans are among the stranded travelers..

“We asked the government to help us and to set up helicopter flights to evacuate the tourists,” Baka said. He said the only way to get in and out of the city is by train, and those services are suspended until further notice.

trains to and from Machu Picchu PeruRail, the primary means of access to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, was halted on Tuesday, according to a statement from PeruRail, Peru’s railway operator for the southern and southeastern regions of the country.

“PeruRail said they are still reviewing the situation,” Baca explained.

The mayor also warned that Machu Picchu is already experiencing food shortages due to the protests, and the local economy is 100% dependent on tourism.

Baca called on the government, led by new President Dina Boloart, to establish dialogue with the local population to put an end to social unrest as soon as possible.

PeruRail said it will assist affected passengers in changing their travel dates.

“We regret the inconvenience these ads create to our passengers; however, they result from situations beyond our company’s control and seek to prioritize the safety of our passengers and operators,” the company said in a statement.

Tourists are stranded elsewhere in Peru

Peruvian airline LATAM said operations to and from Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport in Arequipa and Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport in Cuzco, 75 kilometers (47 miles) from Machu Picchu, have been temporarily suspended.

“Latin America maintains continuous monitoring of the political situation in Peru to provide relevant information according to how it affects our air operations,” the airline said in a statement. “We are awaiting the response of the competent authorities, who must take corrective measures to ensure the safety of air operations,” he added.

“We regret the inconvenience this situation beyond our control caused to our passengers and reinforce our commitment to air safety and connectivity in the country,” she added.

The US State Department issued a travel advisory for citizens traveling to Peru, which listed it as a Tier 3 destination for “Travel Reconsideration”.

The report warns that “demonstrations can cause local roads, trains and major highways to close, often without prior notice or timetables for reopening. Road closures can significantly reduce access to public transport and airports and may disrupt travel within and between cities.” between them.”

Above: Tourists line up at the Machu Picchu train station. Image via Getty.