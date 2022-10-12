A second Israeli soldier was killed less than a week later

Israeli military forces near the site where a soldier was shot dead near the Jewish settlement of Shavei Shomron in the West Bank on October 11, 2022. Majdi Mohammad / A.P

A second Israeli soldier was killed on Tuesday, October 11, following a brutal attack on an Israeli soldier in East Jerusalem on Saturday, October 8. This time the attack took place in a part of the West Bank.

“Two attackers driving a vehicle approached Shavei Shomron and opened fire on Israeli soldiers” Leaders “Activities” In the area, the Israeli military said in a brief message, a 21-year-old soldier died of his injuries.

Shavei Shomron is an Israeli settlement of more than 1,000 people founded in the late 1970s, located near Nablus, a large city in the northern West Bank that has been the scene of clashes and Israeli operations in recent months.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers In the occupied Palestinian territories, Europe pays, Israel destroys

In the wake of anti-Israel attacks in March and April, the military stepped up operations and arrests in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by the Jewish state since 1967, particularly in the Jenin and Nablus areas. These Israeli attacks, often interspersed with clashes with the Palestinian population, left more than a hundred dead on the Palestinian side, the highest number of casualties in the West Bank in nearly seven years, according to the United Nations (UN).

The origin of the militia group

At the same time, in recent months, Nablus has seen the emergence of a new militant group, The Lion’s Den, in tribute to Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, known as the “Lion of Nablus” and killed in August. After the Israeli army mobilized hundreds and thousands of Palestinians with its strong rhetoric. On Tuesday, the group also claimed responsibility for a series of attacks against Israeli positions around Nablus.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, Journey of the Palestinian “Martyrs.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Labit said that Israel will continue to search for those responsible for the attack. We will not stop until we catch the killers.Mr. Lapid said, according to a statement from his office.

“Let’s catch the terrorist and those who helped him. Counter-terrorism operations will continue and be intensified”For his part, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the deadly attack on Twitter.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers “Israel’s model of war economy has led to the creation of a ‘two-tier’ society”

The Lions Den group responded to Gantz’s comments and called on the people of Nablus to support them. “We request our respected citizens to support us and comply with our instructions”The group said in a statement.

Tension in Shufat

An 18-year-old Israeli soldier was killed in the attack on Saturday night, was shot dead at the Shufat checkpoint, a Palestinian refugee camp in East Jerusalem, an area occupied and annexed by Israel. Since then, the Israeli army and police have been trying to find a 22-year-old Palestinian suspected of carrying out the attack, which left three people injured, including a 30-year-old Israeli, who was seriously wounded in the shooting. Head injuries.

Israeli security services have particularly cordoned off the Shuafat refugee camp, which has been the scene of clashes between young Palestinians and local forces, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer at the site.

“There is suffering in Saufat. The sick or injured are unable to leave the camp for treatment, the bakeries are empty and doctors and nurses are unable to reach them.Israeli Arab parliament member Ahmed Tibi told AFP. “To get out of the camp, you have to queue in a car for three or four hours. It is a collective punishment”he added.

Residents of the refugee camp made the call on Tuesday evening “disobedience” Protest against the actions of the Israeli authorities.

read more: The article is reserved for our subscribers Lacking a political horizon, young Palestinians are turning to armed struggle against Israel