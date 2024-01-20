According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the mines have been relocated around the Zaporizhia power plant

The mines were dismantled in November but reinstalled, saying it was “incompatible with IAEA safety requirements.”

A constant threat. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday 19 January that the mines around Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear power plant have been relocated. In the hands of Moscow's forces since March 2022, Europe's largest power plant has suffered several power outages linked to the fighting, and the Russian military continues to accuse Ukraine of threatening it. The mines were removed in November, but were re-established, viz “Non-Compliance with IAEA Safeguards Requirements”According to its press release.

The agency has yet to access many parts of the plant, the IAEA lamented. Moscow cited security reasons earlier in the month for restricting this access. Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have recurred on the matter, and the IAEA acts as a mediator, while working with the Russians to ensure the safety of the site.

The Zaporizhia Power Plant is located in Enerhodar, across the Dnipro River, acting as a natural front line between the Russians and the Ukrainians. This site is also 50 km southwest of Zaporizhia as the crow flies.