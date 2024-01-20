January 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the mines have been relocated around the Zaporizhia power plant

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the mines have been relocated around the Zaporizhia power plant

Rusty Knowles January 20, 2024 2 min read

The mines were dismantled in November but reinstalled, saying it was “incompatible with IAEA safety requirements.”

Published

Update


Reading time: 1 minute

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Ukraine, March 29, 2023. (ANADOLU AGENCY / AFP)

A constant threat. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Friday 19 January that the mines around Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear power plant have been relocated. In the hands of Moscow's forces since March 2022, Europe's largest power plant has suffered several power outages linked to the fighting, and the Russian military continues to accuse Ukraine of threatening it. The mines were removed in November, but were re-established, viz “Non-Compliance with IAEA Safeguards Requirements”According to its press release.

The agency has yet to access many parts of the plant, the IAEA lamented. Moscow cited security reasons earlier in the month for restricting this access. Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv have recurred on the matter, and the IAEA acts as a mediator, while working with the Russians to ensure the safety of the site.

The Zaporizhia Power Plant is located in Enerhodar, across the Dnipro River, acting as a natural front line between the Russians and the Ukrainians. This site is also 50 km southwest of Zaporizhia as the crow flies.

See also  Volodymyr Zelensky warns that Ukraine will not be satisfied with a "frozen" front with Russia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Palestinian State Creation: A New Israeli-American Discord?

January 20, 2024 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Germany relaxes citizenship requirements

January 19, 2024 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

The crime of apologizing for fascism was upheld by the Italian Supreme Court, but with differences in interpretation

January 19, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Lily Collins with Emily's new look; Ashley Park returns – Deadline

January 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA loses contact with the Ingenuity Mars helicopter

January 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NCAA investigating Florida football regarding Jaden Rashadah recruitment in 2022: Sources

January 20, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

[Video] See all the Galaxy AI features in action on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

January 20, 2024 Len Houle