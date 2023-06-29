According to the President of the European Council, the EU needs to reform to integrate Guyana

The European Union must prepare for the accession of Ukraine and must address the reforms that can integrate this country, an agricultural giant, Thursday 29 June warned the President of the European Council. “Discussion will be difficult”Charles Michel agreed in an interview with AFP before the start of the Twenty-seven summit in Brussels. “But we should not wait until the last moment if, in December, the European Commission report recommends opening accession negotiations with Ukraine”He pointed out. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the opening of accession talks by the end of the year. Follow our life.

kyiv says its forces are advancing around Bakhmout. “The offensive of our forces continues in the direction of Melitopol, Berdyansk and Bagmouth”, However, the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister said in Telegram “A Fierce Battle” with Russian forces. “Our troops are eating up every meter of enemy land”, he added.

12 killed in Kramatorsk bombing. “Rescue has rescued another body” The ruins of the restaurant were targeted by Russian strikes, Ukraine’s interior minister said Thursday. Reports of the number of injured vary, with the minister putting the number at 65 and emergency services at 60.

Volodymyr Zelensky condemns a “terrorist” attack. In his daily address on Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian president announced the arrest of a man in Kramatorsk. “Integrated” Bomb blasts. According to police, Russian forces fired two surface-to-air missiles at the city.

Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin an “outcast.” Asked Wednesday about the weakness of the Russian president, the US president responded: “It’s hard to say, but he clearly lost the battle.” Vladimir Putin now “The whole planet is a pariah”Joe Biden said.