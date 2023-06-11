Amanda Nunes dominates Erin Aldana. Charles Oliveira ends Benil Driouch’s winning streak

VANCOUVER, BC – JUNE 10: (RL) Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Irene Aldana of Mexico in her fight for the women’s bantamweight title during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Butari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 289 became a night to remember as the goat walked away from the sport with both of her title belts intact after another dominating performance.

The brilliant Amanda Nunes headlined UFC 289 inside Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, made opponent Erin Aldana look like she didn’t belong and then retired as the greatest women’s fighter of all time.

After regaining the belt last summer and avenging the loss of Juliana Peña, Nunes secured her first bantamweight title defense over Aldana on Saturday via unanimous decision. Nunes swept every round on all three judges’ scorecards. Then, with a smile on her face during her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, she announced her retirement from mixed martial arts.

Saturday’s pay-per-view also featured the highly anticipated match between Charles Oliveira and Neil Dariusz. On paper, the light showdown was the most exciting and exciting fight of the evening that was presented.

Former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira bounced back from his title loss to Islam Makhachev last October with a first-round finish to Dariush, who entered the bout on an eight-match winning streak.

Here’s how the night unfolded:

UFC 289 Live Tracker

UFC 289 main card results

• Women’s Bantamweight Championship: defeating Amanda Nunes. Erin Aldana via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-43)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. Beneil Dariush by TKO (punches) at 4:10 from R1

Welterweight: Mike Malott def. Adam Fugit by submission (guillotine) at 1:06 from R2

• Lightweight: Dan Ige def. Nate Landauer via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Middleweight: defeated Marc-André Barriot. Eric Anders via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC 289 prelims results

Middleweight: Nassiruddin Imamov vs. Chris Curtis ends in a no-contest (cross headbutt)

• Women’s Flyweight: Yasmin Jasudavicius def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

• Bantamweight: Ayman Al Thahabi was defeated. Aoriqileng by KO at 1:04 from R1

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson def. Blake Builder via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 39-28)

Early UFC 289 results

• Flyweight: Steve Erceg def. David Dvorak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

• Women’s Strawweight: Diana Belpitta def. María Oliveira by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)