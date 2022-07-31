August 1, 2022

Amber Heard sells Yucca Valley's home for over 1 million in big profit

Roxanne Bacchus July 31, 2022 2 min read

Amber Heard She leaves the desert—at least the southern part of California, anyway—because she just emptied her secluded home for a big pack… TMZ learned.

A Yucca Valley home that has long been rumored to be owned by AH since the trial earlier this year recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18…that’s according to Zillow property records. The crib was purchased in 2019 by an anonymous trust said to have ties to Amber… quietly cut at the time for just over $570,000.

Well, speculation is over… TMZ got the new owner of this board, and he told us yes – he was, in fact, dealing with Amber people on this deal, but it was never Amber herself.

Having changed ownership of the parcel, Amber walks away here with almost twice what I paid for it 3 years ago…An approximate profit of about $480K, which is not a sneeze in. She bought it before the pandemic, and since then – property values ​​have mostly gone up.


6/1/22

Of course, things are supposed to be tight for her… especially with this $8.3 million judgment For the benefit of johnny looming, though she is trying to officially appeal it. Her lawyers said she You can’t pay it … But, frankly, her financial level is not clear these days.

In her day to day life, Amber has been on the move since the trial ended in June, although we’ve seen her quite a bit in New York… either in the city, or Hamptons. Now, it looks like there’s a U-Haul in her near future… ’cause she’s on the move again.

