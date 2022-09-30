The death certificate shows that Queen Elizabeth II died of old age



London

CNN

–



Queen Elizabeth II passed away In old age, her death certificate was revealed.

Document posted by Scotland’s National Records On Thursday, the late British monarch says he died at 3:10pm UK time (10:10am ET) on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballatier, Scotland.

The cause of death is listed as old age. The document is signed by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at the age of 96.

Her death triggered a period of national mourning. King Charles III, who ascended the throne after his mother’s death, was officially declared the new King of the United Kingdom on September 10.

Charles praised his mother’s historic seven-decade rule, calling it “unparalleled in its tenure, dedication, and devotion.”

“Even as we mourn, we give thanks for this life’s most sincere,” he said during the historic ceremony at St James’s Palace.

World leaders have acknowledged the global impact the Queen has made during her 70-year reign, and the world bid farewell to the Queen on September 19 at state funeral immersed in a festival.

Royals, dignitaries, presidents and prime ministers gathered at Westminster Abbey for a sombre Mass, while tens of thousands of people poured into the surrounding streets and along the 25-mile-long procession route from central London to Windsor, hoping to see the flag-covered ark of the Sovereign on his journey to His final resting place.

Watch the most important moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Later that evening, she was buried with her husband, the 73-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, at King George VI Memorial Chapel. It is attached to St George’s Chapel and also houses the remains of the Queen’s father, her mother the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.

Buckingham Palace release a photo The Queen’s final resting place was unveiled last week, which showed a chiseled stone made of hand-carved Belgian black marble and inlaid brass lettering reading the names of her parents and husband.