AMD Marketing claims that Radeon RX 6000 GPUs offer better performance per dollar and higher frames per watt versus NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series.

In a new marketing slide published by AMD, the company claims that its Radeon RX 6000 GPUs are ahead in both pricing and efficiency versus NVIDIA’s RTX 30 series.

The slide in question was chirp By AMD Chief Gaming Engineer Frank Azure, which showcases both performance per watt and performance per dollar for AMD’s entire Radeon RX 6000 range versus the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series. The list of GPUs includes all the way from the fastest AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT to Radeon RX 6400 for beginners.

AMD used street card prices for comparison, not MSRPs. Based on benchmarks, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series offers:

RX 6950 XT vs. RTX 3090: 80% High FPS/$ ($1,100 vs. $1,700)

80% High FPS/$ ($1,100 vs. $1,700) RX 6900 XT vs. RTX 3080 Ti: 19% higher FPS/$ ($1,000 vs. $1,170)

19% higher FPS/$ ($1,000 vs. $1,170) RX 6800 XT vs. RTX 3080: 6% higher FPS/$ ($850 vs $850)

6% higher FPS/$ ($850 vs $850) RX 6800 vs. RTX 3070 Ti: 8% higher FPS/$ ($759/$750)

8% higher FPS/$ ($759/$750) RX 6750 XT vs. RTX 3070: 33% higher FPS/$ ($550 vs $700)

33% higher FPS/$ ($550 vs $700) RX 6700 XT vs. RTX 3060 Ti: 30% higher FPS/$ ($490 vs. $580)

30% higher FPS/$ ($490 vs. $580) RX 6650 XT vs. RTX 3060: 54% higher FPS/$ ($400 vs. $430)

54% higher FPS/$ ($400 vs. $430) RX 6600 vs. RTX 3050: 40% higher FPS/$ ($330 vs $330)

40% higher FPS/$ ($330 vs $330) Comparison between RX 6500 XT and GTX 1650: 19% higher FPS/$(199 vs. $190)

19% higher FPS/$(199 vs. $190) RX 6400 vs. GTX 1050 Ti: 89% higher FPS/$ ($160 vs. $192)

AMD claimed up to 89% better performance per watt when comparing the new RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6400 graphics card to a multi-year-old GTX 1050 Ti graphics card. The second biggest increase comes from the recently released flagship, the RX 6950 XT which offers an 80% increase over its RTX competitor, the GeForce RTX 3090, with an 80% higher value. However, AMD has also shared performance-per-watt metrics for the Radeon RX 6000 series range which can be seen below:

RX 6950 XT vs. RTX 3090: 22% higher FPS/watt (335 watts vs 350 watts)

22% higher FPS/watt (335 watts vs 350 watts) RX 6900 XT vs. RTX 3080 Ti: 19% higher FPS/watt (300 watts vs 350 watts)

19% higher FPS/watt (300 watts vs 350 watts) RX 6800 XT vs. RTX 3080: 21% higher FPS/watt (280 watts vs 320 watts)

21% higher FPS/watt (280 watts vs 320 watts) RX 6800 vs. RTX 3070 Ti: 27% higher FPS/watt (250 watts vs 290 watts)

27% higher FPS/watt (250 watts vs 290 watts) RX 6750 XT vs. RTX 3070: Similar FPS / Watt (250 Watts vs. 220 Watts)

Similar FPS / Watt (250 Watts vs. 220 Watts) RX 6700 XT vs. RTX 3060 Ti: 10% higher FPS/watt (230 watts vs 200 watts)

10% higher FPS/watt (230 watts vs 200 watts) RX 6650 XT vs. RTX 3060: 35% higher FPS/watt (180 watts vs. 170 watts)

35% higher FPS/watt (180 watts vs. 170 watts) RX 6600 vs. RTX 3050: 38% higher FPS/watt (132 watts vs 130 watts)

38% higher FPS/watt (132 watts vs 130 watts) Comparison between RX 6500 XT and GTX 1650: Similar FPS/Watt (107 Watts vs. 75 Watts)

Similar FPS/Watt (107 Watts vs. 75 Watts) RX 6400 vs. GTX 1050 Ti: 123% higher FPS/watt (53W vs. 75W)

AMD also lists each specific gaming category that is dedicated to these cards. Navi 24 offerings such as the Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 are intended for mid-range 1080p gaming, Navi 23 offerings are designed for 1080p Max, Navi 22 offerings that include the RX 6700 series are designed for 2K Max while the Navi 21 offerings are intended for 4K maxed out for this segment. .

Once again, prices are the lowest as seen in Newegg on May 10, 2022. With constantly changing prices, this graph may soon become invalid but it seems that AMD and NVIDIA are aware of the fact that with lower prices and improved availability, players will now be looking for a new solution. for their PCs and both companies are doing their best through marketing and promotions to entice gamers to buy current generation graphics cards. AMD and NVIDIA have already done marketing about the availability of these cards The Red Team also recently announced its full relaunch Game Lift package.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series “RDNA 2” graphics cards:

Photographers card AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6400 GPU Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XL Navi 22 KXT Navi 22 XT Navi 23 KXT Navi 23 (XT) Navi 23 (XL) Navi 24 (XT) Navi 24 (XL) Operation knot 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 7 nm 6 nm 6 nm die size 520 mm 2 520 mm 2 520 mm 2 520 mm 2 336 mm 2 336 mm 2 237 mm 2 237 mm 2 237 mm 2 107 mm 2 107 mm 2 transistors 26.8 billion 26.8 billion 26.8 billion 26.8 billion 17.2 billion 17.2 billion 11.06 billion 11.06 billion 11.06 billion 5.4 billion 5.4 billion Arithmetic units 80 80 72 60 40 40 32 32 28 16 12 stream processors 5120 5120 4608 3840 2560 2560 2048 2048 1792 1024 768 TMUs / Royal Oman Police 320/128 320/128 288/128 240/96 160/64 160/64 128/64 128/64 112/64 64/32 48/32 clock game 2116 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 1815 MHz 2495 MHz 2424 MHz 2410 MHz 2359 MHz 2044 MHz 2610 MHz 2039 MHz increase the clock 2324 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2105 MHz 2600 MHz 2581 MHz 2635 MHz 2589 MHz 2491 MHz 2815 MHz 2321 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 23.80 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 13.31 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 10.79 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 5.7 TFLOPs 3.5 TFLOPs Memory size 16 GB GDDR6 + 128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 + 128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 + 128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 + 128 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 8GB GDDR6 + 32MB Infinity Cache 8GB GDDR6 + 32MB Infinity Cache 8GB GDDR6 + 32MB Infinity Cache 4GB GDDR6 + 16MB Infinity Cache 4GB GDDR6 + 16MB Infinity Cache Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit 256 bit 256 bit 192 bit 192 bit 128 bit 128 bit 128 bit 64 bit 64 bit memory clock 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps 17.5 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 18 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 576 GB/sec 512 GB/sec 512 GB/sec 512 GB/sec 432 GB/sec 384 GB/sec 280 GB/sec 256 GB/sec 224 GB/sec 144 GB/sec 112 GB/sec TDP 335 W 300 watts 300 watts 250 watts 250 watts 230 watts 176 W 160 watts 132 W 107 watts 53 watts price 1099 USD 999 USD 649 USD 579 USD 549 USD 479 USD 399 USD 379 USD 329 USD USD 199 159 US dollars?

