Magic: The Gathering’s new D&D cards bring more dungeon crawls

Wizards of the Coast pulled her out of the park last summer with Adventures in Forgotten Realmsintersect with Dungeons & Dragons which became the company The best-selling summer collection ever. The upcoming D&D crossover, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s GateIt will be released on June 10, and on Tuesday lead designer Corey Bowen gave his first full explanation of how it works. Fans should expect a complex, draft-able deck of cards that focuses on the leader and a gameplay experience that really evokes the feeling of playing D&D.

like 2020 captain legends he sat, Battle of Baldur Gate It is primarily designed for crafting, which means that players will need to create fresh new decks while starting the game. The first job will choose a leader from among the mythical creatures that appear in each draft booster pack. Next, players will want to select a background for that creature, if possible.

According to Bowen, background cards perform a similar function to the partner mechanic (presented by Commander 2016) by adding diversity to a particular creature. It also fits well with the D&D theme, using character creation visualization to add potential Mana colors that commanders can use while also spraying them with powerful new abilities.

From there, players will simultaneously craft two cards from each pack as they make their way around the table, building a deck of 60 cards in all (less than the traditional 100 leader cards). Unlike the traditional Commander format, the singles rule will not apply. This means that players can have multiple versions of the same card in their deck.

Pre-built decks that match the standard 100-card format will be sold separately.

The main feature of the new collection is the introduction of more classic characters from D&D lore. This includes Elminster, the powerful wizard created by Ed Greenwood to prepare the beloved Forgotten Realms; Vampire dwarf Astarion and Githyanki warrior Lae’zel, companions of Baldur Gate 3; and Baba Lisaga, a hag from Parovia and mother of Tasha, the author of the novel Tasha cauldron for everything. There are also a lot of cuts that are much deeper than the original Baldur Gate A video game and its various sequels and expansions. Even fan favorites Minsk and Bo They will appear as runaways (naturally) who can also act as your leader.

A new Dungeon Card will also be available. Adventures in Forgotten Realms Introduced dungeons to Charm – Cards that allow players to press their luck by pumping energy into exploring a physical space in the hopes of winning lucrative rewards. This time, players will be able to explore the legendary city under Baldur’s Gate. But the way they do it will be a little different.

Players will take advantage of the new initiative mechanism, gaining initiative in turn to move their characters through the dungeon. The frequency of initiative cards should be a little higher – especially when playing alongside adventure cards – allowing players to travel a little faster.

Rolling dice also makes his comeback with Battle of Baldur Gate. Some cards will allow players to throw a d20 – just like in D&D – with bonuses dependent on how high you go. However, one card called Wand of Wonder was shown.

Previews of pre-constructed Commander Sets will be available online from May 30th. So far, we only know their names: Celebration timeAnd Mind FlyarrsAnd draconic descentAnd Get out of exile.

Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate Retail arrives on June 10th. We’ve included a full gallery of all the new cards revealed today below.