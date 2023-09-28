September 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

America’s Got Talent crowns champion for 2023 – Billboard

America’s Got Talent crowns champion for 2023 – Billboard

Roxanne Bacchus September 28, 2023 2 min read

If every dog ​​has his own day, today pretty much belongs to Hurricane.

Hurricane, a border collie, and human Adrian Stoica are the winners of the latest eighteenth season of America’s Got TalentShowing their dogs captures the hearts of the American public.

Magician Anna DeGuzman came in second place in the 2023 competition, which was announced on Wednesday (September 27), and dance group Murmuration came in third place.

Explores

Explores

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

Indonesian singer Putri Aryani and acrobatic duo Ramadani Brothers finished fifth, respectively.

Putri, the highest-rated singer this year, made a noticeable impression on the judges, particularly Simon Cowell, who gave the teenager the golden buzzer. “No one can deny the fact that you are an amazing, amazing singer. And performer. And person,” Cowell said to Ariani.

The judges also adored the double act of Stoica and Hurricane, apparently as much as they admired the electors in the chairs.

“I was on my feet, then I sat down, then I got back on my feet. It shows you how hard it is,” Howie Mandel enthused earlier in the season, following a performance of Smash Mouth’s “I’m a Believer.” “We didn’t know if we were going to stand up, we didn’t know if we were going to We will sit down. He’s a dog, and he gets more signals than we do. This is my favorite Act dog ever IGT“.

Sofia Vergara said the dog-and-man show “was perfect,” and Heidi Klum said, “The way she does that routine with him just blows my mind.”

Added Cowell earlier in the season: “I think in terms of going from audition to live, that’s the best act we’ve seen tonight. That was live, that was a tough routine. She was amazing.”

Stoica and his canine friend receive the million-dollar prize and a coveted residency in Las Vegas.

the Two-hour finale On NBC specials featured 30 Seconds to Mars, Jason Derulo, Jon Batiste, Leona Lewis (in a duet with Putri) and season 17 winners The Mayans.

See also  Raquel Levis 'Vanderpump Rules' shows injuries from Scheana Shay's alleged attack

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Comedy Central expands search for ‘Daily Show’ host Khalaf Hasan Minhaj

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Nashon Breedlove, actor of 8 Mile, has died at the age of 46

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

LIVE NEWS: The Hollywood Writers Guild ends its strike after securing a new 3-year contract

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

America’s Got Talent crowns champion for 2023 – Billboard

September 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio returns from a record-breaking space flight

September 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

2023 Phillies postseason FAQ

September 28, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Meta unveils artificial intelligence assistant and streaming glasses via Facebook

September 28, 2023 Len Houle