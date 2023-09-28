America’s Got Talent crowns champion for 2023 – Billboard

If every dog ​​has his own day, today pretty much belongs to Hurricane.

Hurricane, a border collie, and human Adrian Stoica are the winners of the latest eighteenth season of America’s Got TalentShowing their dogs captures the hearts of the American public.

Magician Anna DeGuzman came in second place in the 2023 competition, which was announced on Wednesday (September 27), and dance group Murmuration came in third place.

Indonesian singer Putri Aryani and acrobatic duo Ramadani Brothers finished fifth, respectively.

Putri, the highest-rated singer this year, made a noticeable impression on the judges, particularly Simon Cowell, who gave the teenager the golden buzzer. “No one can deny the fact that you are an amazing, amazing singer. And performer. And person,” Cowell said to Ariani.

The judges also adored the double act of Stoica and Hurricane, apparently as much as they admired the electors in the chairs.

“I was on my feet, then I sat down, then I got back on my feet. It shows you how hard it is,” Howie Mandel enthused earlier in the season, following a performance of Smash Mouth’s “I’m a Believer.” “We didn’t know if we were going to stand up, we didn’t know if we were going to We will sit down. He’s a dog, and he gets more signals than we do. This is my favorite Act dog ever IGT“.

Sofia Vergara said the dog-and-man show “was perfect,” and Heidi Klum said, “The way she does that routine with him just blows my mind.”

Added Cowell earlier in the season: “I think in terms of going from audition to live, that’s the best act we’ve seen tonight. That was live, that was a tough routine. She was amazing.”

Stoica and his canine friend receive the million-dollar prize and a coveted residency in Las Vegas.

the Two-hour finale On NBC specials featured 30 Seconds to Mars, Jason Derulo, Jon Batiste, Leona Lewis (in a duet with Putri) and season 17 winners The Mayans.