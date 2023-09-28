September 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Britney Spears fans launch online attack on ‘DWTS’ co-star Jamie Lynn.

Britney Spears fans launch online attack on ‘DWTS’ co-star Jamie Lynn.

Roxanne Bacchus September 28, 2023 2 min read

Exclusive

Britney Spears

Fans are pulling out Jamie Lynn’s ‘DWTS’ debut

…Shrek also hunts Flack

09/28/2023 at 1:00 AM PT

Britney Spears“Feud with her sister Jimmy Lynn She spills onto the Dancing With the Stars ballroom because Brit’s fans are on a rampage to take down GL… and her dance partner gets caught in the crossfire.

It’s an all-out social media war zone for Jamie Lynn and her professional dance partner, Alan BerstenHis only crime is being paired with the “Zoey 101” star.

Jamie Lynn made it first appearance On “DWTS” on Tuesday, she’s getting some pretty bad reviews… at least from Britney’s legion of fans.

People are demanding that Jamie Lynn be voted out ASAP, ripping her because she “has no class” and accusing her of abusing Britney and throwing her sister under the bus.

One user even says JL “looks like Ted Cruz with blonde hair.” Oh.

As for Alan… Britney’s fans say he has no chance of winning because he’s tied to Jamie Lynn, and some are hoping he intentionally ditches her dance. Oof!



ABC

Britney’s supporters are also wondering why “DWTS” chose Jamie Lynn in the first place… naturally, they’d rather see Britney showing off her dance moves.

Of course, “DWTS” producers would love to see Britney show up to support her sister, but, as it stands, there’s a better chance of a snowball fight in hell breaking out.



Instagram / @britneyspears

Plus… yet Dancing with knivesBritney has much bigger issues to deal with now.



© 2023 EHM Productions.
All rights reserved.

See also  Your horoscope for Monday, July 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

America’s Got Talent crowns champion for 2023 – Billboard

September 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Comedy Central expands search for ‘Daily Show’ host Khalaf Hasan Minhaj

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Nashon Breedlove, actor of 8 Mile, has died at the age of 46

September 27, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Britney Spears fans launch online attack on ‘DWTS’ co-star Jamie Lynn.

September 28, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Mysterious “myth circles” have been identified in hundreds of locations around the world, a new study says

September 28, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Lions injury news: Taylor Decker, David Montgomery out vs. Packers

September 28, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Cyberpunk 2077 players can deprive themselves of illusory freedom by selecting the wrong dialogue option

September 28, 2023 Len Houle