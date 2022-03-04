‘I Am Legend’ sequel to Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan to star and produce – Deadline

except: Warner Bros. increases of the risks you face I Am Legend privilege to the stratospheric level. In the next chapter, the studio not only brings back the original star will Smith but also Black Panther the actor Michael B In what would mark the duo’s first major movie together as stars and producers.

Talk about a two-big star alliance: the Smith and Jordan films combined brought in $12.3 billion worldwide.

Plot details, of course, are kept confidential.

Akiva Goldsman

AP



Academy Award winner Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the 2007 original film, is also back in follow-up and production.

All these deals are closed, as I understand, but no manager has been attached because the project is still in development. Francis Lawrence directed the original I Am Legend.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo produce via outside community Signboard. Smith and Westbrook studios Co-President/President of Motion Pictures Jon Moon will produce the project, with Ryan Shimazaki supervising on behalf of Westbrook Studios. James Lasseter will serve as the EP. Goldsman and Greg Lessans will also produce via Weed road pictures.

I Am Legend, Starring Smith in an almost deserted New York City amidst zombies, it opened with $77.2 million in early December on the US side and went on to gross $256.4 million domestic and $585.4 million worldwide.

The big news for Smith comes in the wake Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor and Best Picture about King Richardas well as landing the Best Actor award in SAG Awards And the NAACP Photo Awards. The film earned a total of six Academy Award nominations.

Outlier Society is also in development with Warner Bros on static shock A direct adaptation of the groundbreaking DC Comics series, penned by Randy McKinnon and with Reginald Hudlin also produced alongside Outlier. The company is in production on MGM/UAR’s third creed, Directed by Jordan and starring Adonis Creed. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 23.

Other film projects on the Outlier Society’s upcoming list include Amazon Studios’ adaptation of the novel With your beauty you made a fool of death By Akwaeke Emezi and MGM’s Thomas Crown case, It is written by WesTalk. In the TV space, Outlier’s upcoming projects include Amazon Studios Victories greater than death, broken ground Muhammad Ali series greatest.

Will Smith in I Am Legend (2007)

Everett Group



Westbrook Studios’ film projects include the six-time Academy Award-nominated film King RichardBased on the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Serena and Venus, as well as upcoming notable projects include the film Releasewhich was sold to Apple TV + in the largest film festival acquisition in the history of cinema, sports drama Red areastarring Jada Pinkett Smith on Netflix and based on the true story of Tia Maggie and her sons, the musical feature of hip-hop the summer Based on the song by Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff for Screen Stones from Sony Pictures, clean aira joint venture of Westbrook, NASCAR, and the Chainsmokers, is an action-thriller fast and loose Starring Smith, directed by David Leach, and super hero spiritIt is a live musical fantasy film with a screenplay co-written by Kwame Koi Arma and songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler, and is based on an original story written by Wexler.

Weed Road Pictures is a production company founded by Academy Award-winning producer, director, and writer Goldsman. Weed Road has produced both critically acclaimed and commercially successful movie titles including Deep Blue Sea, Constantine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, I’m a Legend, Hancock, Fair Game, Lone Survivor And the without remorse. Include upcoming movies shine on starring smith Major Matt Mason starring Tom Hanks; billion dollar spy directed by Ama Asante; fire starter directed by Keith Thomas; airline Directed by Johannes Roberts. casteradapted from the YA book by Elsie Chapman; Back to the outback, an animated comedy for Netflix; And the nice meeting Starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. Including TV titles titansa co-executive of Berlanti Productions and DC Entertainment; Star Trek: Picard And the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds for CBS All Access; The amazing adventures of Cavalier and Clay based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Michael Chabon; Gormengast Based on Mervyn Beck’s books; Havenful Based on Sarah Holland’s novel. And the crowded rooman Apple anthology series starring Tom Holland.

Represents Jordan and the External Society M88, WME and Gregory Slewett. Smith is represented by the CAA. Goldsman is represented by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, and Meigs & Fox.

Smith gave an idea of ​​the project shortly after the Deadline article was published: