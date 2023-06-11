June 11, 2023

An American was detained in Russia on charges of “drug trafficking.”

Rusty Knowles June 11, 2023 2 min read

A Russian court remands an accused American “Drug Trafficking”, Travis League has been linked to the conflict in Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. He has been chargedr “Organized the sale of drugs to youths”According to the Kamovnisky court in Moscow, a crime punishable by several years in prison, Travis Leek said. “Remand till August 6, 2023” His probable cause hearing is pending. Follow our life.

Kyiv reports that its army has advanced 1,400 meters around Bagmouth. The Ukrainian army’s “Eastern” command said on television on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had managed to advance around the devastated city of Baghmoud, which has become a symbolic center of the conflict, which Moscow said it captured in May.

Ukrainian “counter-offensive and defensive operations” have begun. Volodymyr Zelensky said at his daily press conference on Saturday. “faith” His troops were unwilling to give details of the ongoing counterattack. The comments follow Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Friday assured that a major Ukrainian counteroffensive aimed at driving troops from Moscow had begun.

Emmanuel Macron has called on Iran to immediately end its support for Russia. The head of state has “Warn of Serious Security and Humanitarian Consequences of Iran Supply of Drones to Russia”According to a press release from the Elysée. A White House spokesman said on Friday that Russia was getting it.Material from Iran to build drone factory” on his floor. This site “To be fully operational early next year”.

