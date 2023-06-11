LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kyiv forces announce recapture of three villages

Today
Recovered village in Donetsk region
Ukraine announced on Sunday that it had recaptured the village of Neskuchne in eastern Donetsk, the second territorial gain of its offensive.
“Neskuchne, Donetsk region is again under the Ukrainian flag,” confirmed the State Border Guard Service. Earlier, kyiv announced that its troops captured the village of Blakotatne in the Donetsk region.
Gakovka
The governor of the Kherson region announces that a bomb has been thrown into a flooded boat, killing three and wounding ten others.
“Thirteen people were killed when an evacuation boat from the left bank (of the Dnieper) was bombed. Three civilians were killed and 10 others were injured, including two law enforcement officers,” Governor Oleksandr Prokhudin indicated in the Telegram.
An inflated balance sheet
Ukrainian authorities on Sunday raised the death toll from flooding after a dam was destroyed, leaving six dead and 35 missing in areas under their control.
In the Russian-occupied territories, Moscow-appointed authorities reported eight people dead and 13 missing this week in connection with the same tragedy.
The destruction of the Khakovka dam on the Dnieper on Tuesday brought rain to towns and villages along the river, including the regional capital Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian troops in November.
Are you paying for a counterattack?
The Ukrainian army announced the capture of the village of Blakotadne in the country’s southeast, the first success of an offensive against Russian troops on this part of the front. “Famous soldiers of the 68th brigade (…) liberated the Blakotadne region,” the Ukrainian army’s ground forces said on Facebook, posting a video showing soldiers with a Ukrainian flag in a destroyed building.
Decryption
The Russian Foreign Ministry has released a video of several Western armored vehicles, including a Cheetah 2 tank, stopped. What do we know about these images? What is the impact on the future? Our analysis here ↓
Prigogine’s Rebellion
Evgueni Prigojine has already warned that his fighters will not fall under the Russian army. “The directives and decrees drawn up by Shoigu apply to the Ministry of Defense and military staff. Wagner will not sign any contracts,” he wrote in Telegram, hours after signing a decree requiring all volunteer fighters in Russia to sign the contract. with the Russian army.
Pressure Blow in Wagner
The Kremlin no longer wants the militia, although it has helped win several wars in Ukraine. During a meeting, images of which were broadcast on social networks, Russia’s Defense Minister Tergu Shoigu confirmed that he wanted to place all private military companies under his command. He warned that “all volunteer militia fighting for Russia, including Wagner’s soldiers, must sign an agreement with the Russian Federation from July 1.”
Black Sea Attack
Russia says it repelled a Ukrainian attack on one of its warships patrolling the Black Sea near two gas pipelines carrying Russian hydrocarbons to Turkey. “Ukrainian armed forces unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Black Sea Navy vessel Priazovye with the help of six high-speed unmanned boats,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
According to a post on Telegram, the attack took place on the night of Saturday-Sunday, when the Russian ship “will ensure the security of the routes in the southeastern part of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines. Black. Sea”.
“No Basis” for Negotiations
The Kremlin considers that the “basis” on which to base a possible dialogue with Ukraine no longer exists. “There is no basis for any dialogue, not even a fragile one,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television Rossiya.
Beautiful story of the day
Watch an incredible drone rescue a Ukrainian family trapped in rising waters after the Khakovka dam burst ↓
Down with the drones
The Air Force says Ukraine shot down six Russian drones last night. He said the drones targeted Kharkiv and Sumy regions on the Russian border.
The Moscow strike was repulsed at Kherson
Five more people were wounded in the Kherson region by Russian strikes, the local governor said. In total, residential areas were the target of 32 projectiles yesterday, the same source said.
The strikes undermined rescue efforts and threatened residents as relief workers tried to evacuate victims from Kherson, where flooding began after the collapse of the Khakovka dam.
Update on the situation
9 am. Chance to look back at the highlights of the last 24 hours ↓
“Multi-node” operations
Ukrainian forces have launched “multi-pronged counter-offensive operations,” according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). “Ukrainian forces carried out counteroffensive operations in at least four areas of the front on June 10,” the agency said.
In its latest update, the ISW has some “tactical advantages” for Ukrainian forces, including “the ability to conduct night attacks using the best night optics provided by Western countries.”
Zelensky’s anger
“Shameful Indifference”
Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the “shameful indifference” of some countries to the “environmental and human tragedy caused by the Russian terrorist attack against the Khakovka hydropower plant”.
“When international organizations, which are supposed to protect lives globally, do not have time to organize and send a rescue mission to the occupied territory, even within a week, some global players do not dare to issue clear and strong statements. Condemning this new Russian war crime…terrorists show this weakness in the world, this indifference. “They are encouraging. We must overcome it. We will win,” the Ukrainian president slammed.
good morning
Welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the war in Ukraine. The latest information on the conflict can be found here.
