An asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs. Did you help birds thrive?

“I imagine this will ruffle some feathers,” said Scott Edwards, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University and one of the study's authors. The research was published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Dinosaurs developed primitive feathers at least 200 million years ago, not for flight but more likely for insulation or mating displays. In one lineage of small bipedal dinosaurs, these feathers became more complex, and eventually took the creatures into the air as birds. How feathers are transformed into wings for flight is still a matter of debate. But once birds evolved, they diversified into a variety of forms, many of them became extinct When the asteroid plunged the Earth into a winter that lasted for years.

When searching for fossils of the main groups of birds living today, scientists have found Almost nothing Formed before the asteroid hit. This striking absence has led to the theory that mass extinctions set the evolutionary stage for birds, allowing them to explode into many new forms.

But the new study reached a completely different conclusion.

“We found that this disaster had no impact on modern birds,” said Xiaoyuan Wu, an evolutionary biologist at Jiangsu Normal University in Xuzhou, China.

Dr. Wu and his colleagues used bird DNA to reconstruct a family tree that showed how major groups were related. The earliest split created two lineages, one comprising the present-day ostriches and emus, and the other comprising the rest of the living birds.

The scientists then estimated when the branches split into new lineages by comparing the mutations that accumulated along the branches. The longer the split between two branches, the more mutations accumulate in each lineage.

The team included paleontologists who helped fine-tune the genetic estimates by examining 19-year-old bird fossils. If the branch appears to be younger than the fossil it belongs to, they adjust the computer model that estimates the pace of bird evolution.