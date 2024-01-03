An Israeli minister is once again advocating a mass withdrawal of Palestinians from Gaza, defying US criticism.

He stands and symbolizes. Israeli National Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Ghir again suggested on Wednesday, January 3, that a mass withdrawal of Palestinians from Gaza would be necessary. He rejected American criticism that his previous statements discussed the situation“Irresponsible”.

“America is our good friend, but above all, we will do good for the State of Israel: encouraging the immigration of hundreds of thousands of people from Gaza will help the residents. [israéliens] To return home [en lisière de Gaza] Protect our soldiers and stay safe”Itamar Ben Gvir wrote on social network X in response to American criticism. Follow our live stream.

Hamas reacts to strike that killed its No. 2 “A movement whose leaders and founders fell as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated”Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas, condemned the deadly strike. “Violation of Lebanon's Sovereignty” And a “expansion” The ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns “occupation”. Lebanon's Hezbollah warned on Tuesday evening “The Assassination of Saleh al-Aruri” Not just one “Extreme Aggression Against Lebanon”, But “A serious development in the war between the enemy and the axis of resistance”An expression referring to Iran and its regional allies, hostile to Israel. “This crime will not go unanswered or unpunished.”Hezbollah, its Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a much-anticipated speech on Wednesday evening.

France's warning. In this case, French President Emmanuel Macron invited Israel “Avoid any radicalism, especially in Lebanon” During a telephone interview with Israeli minister Benny Gantz, a member of Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet.