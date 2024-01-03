January 3, 2024

LIVE – War in Ukraine: IAEA blocks access to several reactor halls at Zaporizhia power plant

January 3, 2024

Two Russian regions, areas bordering Ukraine and Moscow-annexed Crimea, were targeted by Ukrainian strikes on Wednesday morning and overnight, Russian officials pointed out, a day after Russia's massive bombardment of Kiev. Russian regional officials confirmed that all Ukrainian missiles had been shot down and reported limited damage.

Like Tuesday in the daytime, the city Belgorod And its eponymous area was targeted at night. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, six missiles were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses. According to Governor Vyacheslav Glatko, no new victims have been registered.

Also north, area Kursk, also on the border with Ukraine, was targeted by “airstrikes,” regional governor Roman Starovoit said in a telegram Wednesday morning. According to the same source, electricity infrastructure and pipelines have been affected, leaving many villages without electricity or heating.

Finally, a missile was fired from the beach Sevastopolsaid the governor of the city on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

