DENVER – It was three pitches, three homers for the Angels as part of a stunning 13-inning third inning of Saturday’s game against the Rockies at Coors Field. It was the first time in nearly three years that a club had bowled on three consecutive pitches, tying the 13-run frame with a franchise record set in both 1978 and 1997.
Superstar Mike Trout started with a single on a 1-0 right-handed fastball by Chase Anderson to open the frame, before Brandon Drury followed with a single on a cutter from the first pitch.
Then Matt Theis jumped all over Dean’s first pitch curve to give the Angels back-to-back home runs for the second time this season.
The last time the Angels hit three consecutive homers against the Royals was on April 23, when Taylor Ward, Trout and Shuhei Ohtani did it. And the last time a team achieved that feat in just three pitches was the Yankees, who coincidentally hit three straight pitches from Anderson on September 17, 2020.
Trout started with his 17th homer of the year and his second in as many days. Drury called in his 13th blast of the year, while it was Tice’s fourth homer of the season.
All three homers were squashed in the thin Colorado air, as Trout left the bat at 110.5 mph and went for Statcast center 451 feet to center field, while Drury had a 105 mph exit speed and went a projected 437 feet to left center and Thaiss out from The bat accelerated at 108.5 mph and traveled 399 feet projected to the right.
It sparked a 13-run home run for the Angels, as Ward and Otani later added RBI singles. Trout emerged again with two outs but walked to set up a leadoff single off Drury, who had three RBIs in the frame. Thaiss also walked two outs to load the bases for Hunter Renfroe, who cleared it with a double.
New addition Eduardo Escobar followed with an RBI single before Mickey Moniak ripped a two-run homer to give the Angels a 15–0 lead.
The four visitors in the inning tied the Angels franchise record, matching a feat also performed on May 28, 2000, in Kansas City.
David Fletcher grounded out the third inning, an inning that also saw the Angels rack up 10 hits and three walks.
