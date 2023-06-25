Julio Rodriguez steals a homer against the Orioles

In that sense, the great acquisition was part of a stellar day from Rodriguez, who also recorded his 13th home run of the season in a home run in the sixth and stole his 17th base as part of a three-hit game. But the Mariners ultimately fell behind a game under . 500 (37-38) despite those contributions and two hits from Mike Ford, including a smashing two-out game off the Orioles off of Felix Bautista in the ninth. Ford became the first Seattle player to play a home run in triple digits in the track-pitch era, since 2008, before the club eventually lost at Ryan McKenna Stadium in the 10th round.