Reds appoint Silvino Bracho, select Randy Wynne

The Reds announced three roster moves, including a pick Randy WayneTriple-A Louisville contract. He also called Cincinnati right up Levi Stoudt Triple-A, and Stoudt will start the day against the Braves. To create list space, set the right-hander’s reds Silvino Bracho to commission.

Wynne will be making his major league debut with his debut, and that personal achievement could come early today in relief for Stoudt. Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer He notes that Stoudt has recently returned from a rib cage injury and is not fully configured for a proper rookie workload, so Stoudt may not last long no matter how far he goes against the Atlanta lineup. Wynne has been a swordsman for many of his pro careers, and the Reds could use something of a piggyback system between Stoudt and Wynne today.

Wynne is an undrafted right-handed fielder, who pitched in independent baseball for parts of the 2016-19 seasons before finally catching up with the Reds in 2019. He continued with the organization after the canceled 2020 minor league season, pitching in Double-A in 2021 and then at Triple-A in each of the past two years. Wynne doesn’t score many hits or ground runs, as he relies on soft contact and a great walk rate to keep batters in check. Over 164 1/3 innings pitched At Triple-A, the 30-year-old Wynne has a 4.82 ERA over 164 1/3 innings pitched, starting in 29 of 38 games.

Stoudt and Wynne can both get some looks in the rotation as the Reds try to overcome multiple injuries on the field. Hunter GreenAnd Nick LudoloAnd Ben Lively They are all marginalized, and in the meantime Graham Ashcraft Activated from IL 15 yesterday, the good news of his return eased by heading lively to my chest pain sufferers list. Lively was slated to start today’s game, which is why Cincinnati switched to its latest backup plan for Stoudt.

It’s the second time the Reds have had DFA’ed Bracho this season, having previously been named and then left off the roster back in May. Bracho was picked up again just a few days earlier, and during his two stints in Cincinnati posted a 3.68 ERA in 7 1/3 innings of relief, with an equal number (six) hits and a walk. Bracho actually passed on the opportunity to be elected to secondary free agency the last time he was booted off the Reds’ 40-man roster, but assuming he clears DFA waivers again, he still has the right to turn down another outright assignment and open market test.

Bracho has appeared in parts of seven MLB seasons, debuting with the Diamondbacks in 2015. After four choppy seasons, he underwent Tommy John surgery that essentially kept him out of all of the 2019-20 seasons, except for one run in a single game with Arizona in 2020. Bracho then pitched with the Giants, Red Sox and Braves before landing in Cincinnati with a minor league contract last winter, though the right fielder’s only other major league experience in 2021-22 was 4 1/3 innings pitched with Atlanta last season.