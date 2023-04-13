Announcing Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle

Nintendo has it announce Nintendo Live 2023 Seattle, an in-person event that will take place in Seattle in September with “fun gameplay, live stage shows, exciting game tournaments, unforgettable shootouts, and more.”

The Nintendo Live event debuted in Japan in 2017 as a way for Nintendo fans to experience a variety of activities inspired by Nintendo games.

“Currently, fans of all ages can experience unique Nintendo games, characters, and worlds on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that with new experiences,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said in a press release. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees the chance to celebrate with family, friends, and the wider Nintendo community in good spirits and create lasting memories.”

Players will be able to experience a “variety” of Nintendo-inspired activities across a large themed area, take part in Switch gameplay, enjoy live entertainment, cheer on gaming tournaments, and take pictures with well-known characters like Mario and Luigi, among other activities.

More details about the event, including the exact timing and how to attend, will be announced at a later date.

Visit the official website here.