April 12, 2023

Redfall will only run at 30fps when it launches on Xbox Series X and S.

Len Houle April 12, 2023 2 min read

Arkane Studios has announced that the Xbox exclusive, Redfall, will only run at 30 frames per second on Xbox Series X and S. The team confirmed that a “Performance” mode will arrive at a later date, but the high frame rate option will not be turned on. Be ready to go.

With this bombshell news drop, we now know the visual goals for the game on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well. Here are the release day numbers for Redfall on a pair of Microsoft’s current gen consoles:

  • Xbox Series X: 4K resolution / 30fps
  • Xbox S: 1440p / 30fps

That’s disappointing news for sure, but at least it’s 60fps mode He already is upcoming, and we’re also grateful that Arkane was bold enough to announce it a few weeks before launch to adequately set expectations.

In the meantime, if you’d like to see some raw Redfall gameplay to check out how the game is shaping up, click on the link below.

