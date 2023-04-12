The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will not feature solid-state buttons due to “unresolved technical issues prior to mass production,” according to the latest information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo said the iPhone 15 Pro models will be equipped with solid-state buttons back in October. He said two additional Taptic Engines inside the iPhone will provide haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing buttons, without physically moving them, similar to the Home button on the iPhone 7 or the Force Touch trackpad on newer MacBooks. However, in a Medium post Today, he said that the devices will have physical buttons after all.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design, Ko wrote. It is not clear if the “traditional” design means that there will be two volume buttons or if Apple will still adopt a single rectangular volume button, as was previously rumored.

Kuo said there is still plenty of time for Apple to tweak the design of the iPhone 15 Pro since the device is still in the EVT development stage. He believes the change will have a “limited impact” on the mass production schedule and shipments of the Pro models.

The reversal was also reported by technical analysts Jeff Bo and Shelly Zhu at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

Bo and Zhou said in a research note we obtained before Mac rumors today. Analysts believe that the solid-state button design is delayed until the iPhone 16 series in 2024.

Kuo said the news is “unfavorable” to Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies, two major suppliers of Taptic Engine-related components for iPhones.