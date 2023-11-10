Apple has reportedly struck a deal to get Amazon’s pages cleaner

Apple has struck a deal with Amazon to remove competitors’ ads from pages for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and its other products. According to a report from From the inside. The agreement makes search results and product pages for Apple devices cleaner than those of competitors.

While Amazon still lists competing products on its search results pages for Apple products, it limits the ads it places above, below, and between results. For example, when you search for iPhone 15 on Amazon, you’ll only see the Apple product in a banner at the top of the page along with another banner ad at the bottom of the page. Meanwhile, searches for competing devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S23, show ads for other products and services throughout the results page.

Amazon search results for Apple products are completely ad-free. Screenshot by Emma Roth/The Verge

In addition to cleaning up Apple’s search results, From the inside Indicates that Amazon is reducing advertising for Apple product pages also. Instead of advertising “products related to this item” and items rated “4 stars and above,” pages for Apple products are relatively ad-free. The same can’t be said for product pages from companies like Samsung, which are… Often stuffed With recommended items from other brands at the bottom of the page.

The ad-free pages stem from a 2018 agreement Apple made to sell its products on Amazon, according to Amazon.com. From the inside. In an email previously released by the House Judiciary Committee, Jeff Wilk, Amazon’s former head of retail, wrote: “We understand that Apple does not want to increase sales to competing brands on search or detail pages…on product detail pages,” “We understand that.” Apple does not want to see any product placement recommending non-Apple products. See also It looks like the Pixel August update is delayed

Apple spokesman Fred Saenz confirmed the arrangement the edge, explaining that it limits advertising in spaces containing specific Apple-related inquiries. It’s still unclear whether Apple compensates Amazon for the ad space it consumes, and if so, how much. After all, Wilke’s email to Amazon read: “Apple will need to buy these placements or compensate Amazon for lost ad revenue.”

The “unsolicited” advertising Amazon places around its marketplace is one of the behaviors the FTC is citing in its antitrust lawsuit against the company, noting that it extracts “billions of dollars through increased advertising despite the deterioration of its customer service.” By mostly avoiding them, Apple can gain an edge over other retailers on Amazon.

