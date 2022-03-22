Apple Music and App Store suffer another outage

A few Apple services suffered another outage on Tuesday, just a day after a significant portion of Apple’s services and online infrastructure were shut down. He was kicked out offline on Monday. Apple system status page He says the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, about two hours after it started affecting some users.

Thankfully, iMessage, iCloud, Apple Maps, and Apple TV haven’t gone down like they did on Monday. During the outage, Apple also warned of issues with Weather, Game Center, Apple Card and iCloud Web Apps, saying they might be “slow or unavailable”. These issues are also now flagged as resolved.

During the outage, Apple Music worked for some edge Staff but not others, and quite a few of us have had issues trying to download apps or updates from the App Store. Normally, the progress circle is constantly spinning and then back to the download or update button after failure. Now, some Verge employees have reported that Apple Music is back in business for them, and I’ve been able to download about 30 updates to the app without any issues.

Downdetector Support our experiencesIt shows nearly a thousand more people reporting issues with the Apple Store and Apple Music. By 5:30 PM ET, the number of people reporting problems had dropped dramatically.

Update, March 22nd, 7:02pm ET: Updated to reflect that Apple has identified the issues as fixed.

Update March 22nd, 5:51PM ET: Added information about weather and web app issues on iCloud.