Apple reported that it was very concerned about sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, and is looking to reassess the iPhone 15 lineup

Apple is said to be “seriously” concerned about the phone’s sales performance iPhone 14 In addition, the non-professional 6.7-inch version of the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to reclassify it Iphone lineup next year.



‌iPhone 14‌ Plus is the latest addition to the ‌iPhone‌ lineup and replaces the smaller 5.4-inch iPhone‌. ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus features the same design, cameras, and performance as the standard iPhone 14‌, but with a larger screen and battery. to me Posted by yeux1122 on Naverwhich has shared accurate and inaccurate information in the past, Apple is considering ways to reassess how it treats both professional and non-professional iPhones iPhone 15.

The publication outlines two possible strategies that are said to be under consideration at Apple, the first of which was to distinguish between professional and non-professional iPhones, which were Previously rumored By an Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo. Second, Apple is considering lowering the price of the Plus model of the lineup, which starts at $899, according to the publication, which cites supply chain and industry sources. Reducing the price of the Plus model‌ means that the standard iPhone‌, which starts at $799, could also see a price drop unless Apple wants to reduce the pricing gap between the two models.

In the past few years, Apple has changed and re-evaluated its iPhone lineup multiple times. Starting with the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and iPhone‌ 6 Plus, Apple began offering iPhones small and large before branching out and offering four models, two standard and two high-end models, with different materials, colors, and camera features. starting from iPhone 13 ProFor example, Apple has begun offering the same camera systems on the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max models, unlike in previous years where the most advanced camera features were reserved for just the largest iPhone‌.

With ‌iPhone 14‌ and iPhone 14 ProApple has chosen to offer two standard and two advanced models with identical sizes: two 6.1-inch models and two 6.7-inch models. ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature the same cameras and designs, the only difference being a physically larger battery in the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

It’s still an iPhone 15‌, so it’s too early to know what strategy Apple will use. However, in one sign, she is looking to unite the entire lineup, Dynamic Island He is It is expected to come to all iPhone 15 models. For a full rundown of everything we know so far about the ‌iPhone 15‌, check out Our tour.