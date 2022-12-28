It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will bring a significant jump in performance

the Galaxy S23 The series is expected to become official in Early February 2023, but many of its features have already been leaked. It is widely believed that all units of the Galaxy S23 series worldwide will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, for the first time, a report claims what kind of performance improvement we can expect from Samsung’s upcoming phones.

Galaxy S23 equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Galaxy S23 +And the Galaxy S23 Ultra It will see a big jump in performance compared to their predecessors. The upcoming phones will reportedly feature 36% better CPU performance, a 48% faster GPU, and a 60% faster NPU (the Neural Processing Unit used to accelerate AI and machine learning). The devices are also expected to feature a better chipset cooling solution for better performance under continuous loads.

Previous reports indicate that samsung It may have struck a deal with Qualcomm to get an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to the benchmarks, this particular version of the processor has a faster CPU clock speed of 170MHz (for the Prime CPU core). Its GPU can run at 719MHz. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 also features faster RAM (LPDDR5X) and storage (UFS 4.0), which brings a significant jump in performance.

Apart from the raw performance improvement, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to bring Brighter screens (all variants at 1,750 nits), Color Enhanced in Outdoor Conditions, a Best selfie camera (12 MP AF), 8K 30fps video recordingAnd the satellite connection. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ both get slightly larger batteries, in 3900 mAh and 4700 mAhrespectively.