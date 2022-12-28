December 28, 2022

Rumor: Switch Pro Was Real But Was Canceled, Digital Foundry Claims

Len Houle December 28, 2022 2 min read

the Switch Pro It was popularized not too long ago as a mid-gen upgrade on the existing Switch console, which was launched in 2017.

Reports indicated that Nintendo was planning to release a more powerful variant with an improved display, but despite the many sources seemingly backing this up — including developers apparently told — the Switch Pro wasn’t coming, and the arrival of an OLED version seemed to signal Until another device update won’t be on the way for some time.

Now, the gang behind Digital Foundry claims the system was in Nintendo’s plans at one point, but was eventually scrapped. As of now, there are no plans to release a more powerful version of the Switch before its successor arrives.

This rumor has been confirmed to Digital Foundry by more than one unnamed developer.

As for Nintendo’s next console, Digital Foundry says we shouldn’t expect to see it next year.

Digital Foundry also speculates that Nintendo is “worried” about moving from Switch to its next system. It’s a reasonable assumption, given that Nintendo went from booming (with the Wii) to busting (with the Wii U) and back again with the Switch, but one would think the company would be wise enough to stick with the hybrid approach, given that it’s proven successful and is basically where it stands. own. But who knows?

December 28, 2022 Len Houle