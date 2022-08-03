August 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Marquise Brown's mug shot from a criminal speeding arrest on Aug. 3, 2022. (MCSO)....

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested For Speeding Criminal

Joy Love August 3, 2022 2 min read

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that Arizona Cardinals recipient, Marquis “Hollywood” Brown, was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges. Kattar News 92.3 FM And the Arizona Sports.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading south on Loop 101 driving into a well-kept driveway, according to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves.

Brown, who was not with the team during a portion of Wednesday morning’s training that was in full view of reporters, has been slowly returning from a hamstring injury since starting training camp last week.

“We are aware of the situation with respect to the Hollywood Browns and have notified the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Brown was placed on the list of active non-football related injuries the day before training camp began last Wednesday with a hamstring problem. Head coach Cliff Kingsbury said it was more of a precaution before the team pulled Browns off the non-food items list on Tuesday.

“We’re just helping him back. We’ll start him walking…I think Monday is full if everything continues on track,” Kingsbury said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the coach said the team had hoped to have Brown back by the end of the week but the Cardinal wanted to be smart about his health.

With the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, Brown scored a career high of 1,008 yards and added six touchdowns.

On the first night of the NFL draft, he and his Baltimore 100th group were traded to the Cardinals for a first-round pick from Arizona State.

See also  Tom Brady: 55 percent "yes" and 45 percent "no" to continue playing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Finn Scully: Legendary Dodger broadcaster has passed away at the age of 94

August 3, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Cincinnati Reds has acquired four potential clients in final business deals

August 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: All the major moves, including Padres’ deal with Juan Soto; The Dodgers acquire Joey Gallo

August 2, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

“It is very important for our work to be shown to the masses” – Deadline

August 3, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 mission webcast for free

August 3, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested For Speeding Criminal

August 3, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple may delay iPadOS 16 launch until October

August 3, 2022 Len Houle