Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Arrested For Speeding Criminal

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed that Arizona Cardinals recipient, Marquis "Hollywood" Brown, was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading south on Loop 101 driving into a well-kept driveway, according to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves.

Brown, who was not with the team during a portion of Wednesday morning’s training that was in full view of reporters, has been slowly returning from a hamstring injury since starting training camp last week.

“We are aware of the situation with respect to the Hollywood Browns and have notified the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

Brown was placed on the list of active non-football related injuries the day before training camp began last Wednesday with a hamstring problem. Head coach Cliff Kingsbury said it was more of a precaution before the team pulled Browns off the non-food items list on Tuesday.

“We’re just helping him back. We’ll start him walking…I think Monday is full if everything continues on track,” Kingsbury said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the coach said the team had hoped to have Brown back by the end of the week but the Cardinal wanted to be smart about his health.

With the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, Brown scored a career high of 1,008 yards and added six touchdowns.

On the first night of the NFL draft, he and his Baltimore 100th group were traded to the Cardinals for a first-round pick from Arizona State.

