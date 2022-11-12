November 12, 2022

Artemis 1 rocket launch on the moon still to November 16 after Storm Nicole

Cheryl Riley November 12, 2022 4 min read

NASA officials said that NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket survived the wrath of Tropical Storm Nicole in good condition and is still on track for launch next Wednesday (November 16) as planned.

Nicole hit the Florida space coast on Thursday (November 10) as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing strong winds and rain before weakening to become a tropical storm. The Artemis 1 pile – space launch system (SLS) megarocket topped with an Orion capsule – Take a storm punchand carried it outdoors at Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

