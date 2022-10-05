Asian markets are trading higher after US stocks rose for a second day

Shares in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Wednesday after US stocks rose for a second day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up about 6% as it returns to trade after Tuesday’s holiday. Hang Seng Tech is up 7.4%.

The Nikkei 225 In Japan, it rose 0.45%, surpassing the 27,000 level, while Topix added 0.37%.

in south korea, Cosby It rose 0.15% and the Kosdaq index gave up its early gains to fall 1.5%. Australia S & P / ASX 200 It rose 1.72%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.37%.

on the economic front, Inflation in South Korea slowed slightly in September, According to official data released Wednesday.

Mainland China markets remain closed for the Golden Week holiday, and the stock market in India is also closed for a holiday.