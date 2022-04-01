Asteroid 2007 FF1 LIVE – ‘Close Close’ to Space Rock ‘April Fools’ Day’ Will Happen Today, NASA Says

Another asteroid will approach Earth tomorrow and be closely watched by space enthusiasts.

Asteroid 2007 FF1 A close and safe encounter with our planet is expected today, April 1, according to space trackers, but it is still considered “dangerous.”

Any object within 4.65 million miles of us is considered a “potential hazard” by vigilant space organizations, and April fool The asteroid will pass within 4.6 million miles of our planet.

at the same time, Asteroid 2013 BO76 smashed past Earth on ThursdayMarch 24, at an astonishing 30,000 mph, according to NASA tracker.

It is 450 meters wide, about the same size as the Empire State Building and fortunately, the fast object lost our planet by some distance.

The plane is estimated to fly a safe distance of about 3.1 million miles, according to data on NASA Near Earth Objects Database.

