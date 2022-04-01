April 1, 2022

Meet Erendl: The Hubble Telescope's Distant Star Discovery Got Tolkien's Name

Cheryl Riley April 1, 2022 2 min read

Scientists who use Hubble Space Telescope Just a great find, and they gave it a totally unique name.

A team of researchers led by Brian Welch, an astrophysicist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, announced Wednesday (March 30) that through observations from Hubble, DISCOVER furthest single star since when. And although the technical designation of the star is WHL0137-LS, they gave it a more attractive name: Earendel.

