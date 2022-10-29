Astros vs. Phillies: Justin Verlander’s World Championship struggle continues with a tough outing in Game 1

briefly, Houston Astros Ace Justin Verlander looked ready to spin a gem against Philadelphia Phyllis In the first game of the world championship. He didn’t let the primary runners pass in the first three rounds on Friday night, but in the fourth that all changed, even as he was leading 5-0.

Verlander allowed a Rhys Hoskins single and then got a second off the frame. At this point, the Phillies have done what they seem to have been doing all October: tying the two hits together. Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos singles, then Alec Bohm double-painted the two. Rookie Bryson Stott worked a 10-lane rally before Verlander could escape more damage by inducing pop-up Jean Segura.

The Astros Kahn led 5-3 with the move to fifth, but Verlander struggled again. Here’s how his picture went: double, walk, pop, double, crunch, run. After all, the score was tied, and Verlander and Astros had a five-game lead. Verlander, who probably should have been lifted early in season five, ended up working on five frames and giving up a five-stroke win of six by five and two runs. Several hours later, the Astros hung their heads and lost 6-5 in 10th.

Verlander is a future Hall of Famer and this year could win his third Cy Young in his 39-year campaign. But he struggled badly in the world championships throughout his career. Verlander entered the first game with a record of 0-6 and an ERA of 5.68 in seven world championships. After Friday, these numbers need updating, and it turns out Verlander has made unfortunate history:

Yes, the updated Verlander 6.07 World Series ERA is the absolute worst among those shooters who have at least 30 World Series ERAs. As bad as Verlander was in the first game on Friday, it was arguably not the worst World Championship start of his career. In the game 1 against giants In 2012, five runs were allowed in four rounds; And in 1 vs. basics In 2006, he allowed six runs in five innings. As you might have already expected, Game 1s were particularly tough with Verlander:

As for his latest twist on Game 1, he’s over 40, out of Tommy John’s surgery. In the regular season and playoff games together, he’s now working 190 innings in 2022. Maybe this is catching up to him, or maybe it’s just one of those baseball anomalies that happens from time to time. It is very likely that Verlander will have another start in this world series and therefore a chance for a partial refund. For now, though, his frequent struggles when stakes are at their highest contrast sharply with the remainder of his brilliant career.