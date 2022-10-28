Who just beat Carson Karcella at Ohio State Wrestling?

The most remarkable result of all female wrestlers this season was at D1 in Ohio last night when junior Brick Hepner snatched all-American Carson Karechla’s team.

Kharchila, knotted at one point in the third, picked the bottom and got off with a stingy ride to Hepner. Going to the third, Kharchla was in multiple attacks and got removed, only to be waved after revision. A stopping point for Kharchila looked like it was going to be the difference until Hebner’s flight kept Kharchila’s leg down for two straight minutes into the third.

With this season approaching, this was not at all expected by comparing the wrestlers’ biographies. One of Ohio’s most decorated recruits, Carson rose to the billing last year, taking down Alex Marinelli, Dean Hammettie, Jake Wenzel and Peyton Hall. His seventh place put the finishing touches on a good first season as Ohio State’s start.

Conversely, Hebner struggled with injuries for most of the past year before wrestling in the big ten at 157, and a 1-2 lead. Hepner was 12-6 in the 21-22 season with losses to many unranked wrestlers.

Hepner is a product of Northeast Ohio Juggernaut St. Edward, and is one of the most popular high school programs in all of wrestling. The young red jersey was a two-time OHSAA champion for the Eagles before heading to Columbus.

What this long-term result means for the Ohio State lineup is still up in the air, though there are few expectations that Kharchila will not be the ultimate man for Tom Ryan Bocks. Wrestling scores are usually one part of the equation for figuring out who starts for the team. The way athletes perform against competition outside the team is how coaches ultimately decide who will be the start of the season.

This highlights the MSU Open next week where you can likely expect both Buckeyes to take 165 pounds each in competition.

One additional wrinkle is Hepner getting his wrestling certification at 157. With Paddy Gallagher, the current starter, it’s possible Hepner could go down and challenges for 157 once he’s allowed to compete at that weight. The path to a long-term starting point for Hebner appears to be more achievable at 157.

165 isn’t the only interesting weightlifter for Ohio State as Jordan Decatur knocked out Ohio State’s 141lb weightlifter Jordan Decatur with a late (and potentially controversial) breakout set in the final 10 seconds of the bout to win one point. Decatur won wrestling last year but missed the season due to injury. D’Emilio is It is currently ranked ninth At a price of 141 pounds.

