Six NFL deals we’d like to see: Bradley Chubb to the Cowboys, Branden Chefs to the Packers

The biggest name already exists outside the domain NFL Trade market, with 49ers drop running back Christian McCaffrey last week. and the Philadelphia Eagles And the Kansas City Chiefs Each sparked a drizzle this week, with the addition of Philadelphia bear Accelerated pass Robert Quinn to me Really impressive defense, and the Heads get electricity Kadarius Tony From giants.

But there is still plenty of intrigue as the 4pm ET deadline approaches on Tuesday.

A number of potential contenders faltered during the first period of the season. These teams may look to the commercial market to help themselves get back on the right track.

So, while we wait to see how things unfold, we play with ideas about deals that may or may not happen – but, in our opinion, should happen.

the athleteJeff Howe and Mike Jones made three proposals each. One book explains why every deal makes sense, and the other explains why it might not.

The Three Trade Propositions of Mike Jones

Wide welcome from Texas Branden Chefs to me Packers To choose the fifth round

Why Jones: Aaron Rodgers And misses the packets badly Davant AdamsNo one on the market can fill these shoes completely. But for now, Rodgers desperately needs a veteran broad receiver who understands the concepts of crime and where he is expected to be at all times. Chefs – stranded in Houston, where Texas likely to compete for The best choice for the project – I can help. He played the same offense to Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s friend Sean McVeigh while he was a member of rams In 2018 and 2019 (Lafleur served as Ramez attack coordinator in 2017). At 29, the Chefs still has plenty in the tank as they go back to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In all, the Chefs have crossed the 1,000-yard mark in six of the last seven seasons while stopping in New Orleans, New England, Los Angeles, and Houston. While some wide receivers struggle to find comfort with a new team mid-season, chefs will have a good chance of making an almost instantaneous impact.

Haw why not: The last time the Packers traded a wide receiver, it involved Rodgers’ friend Randall Cope. part of the packages offensive problems This season has been Rodgers’ lack of confidence with the young receivers. So the question is whether the Rodgers and Cooks can create enough instant chemistry to make a tangible difference, with the Packers essentially putting the Packers in a winning position now for the last 10 matches. This does not mean that Green Bay should wave the white flag and ignore all potential acquisitions, but that there should be a certain level of skepticism.

patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wayne To the rams to choose the middle of the round

Why Jones: The Rams, the reigning Super Bowl champion, has struggled well this season, and a lot of that has to do with injuries along the offensive line. Through six matches, Matthew Stafford He was fired 22 times (the third highest total in the league), and the Rams average just 70.5 yards per game (31 in the NFL). After losing the left intervention Joe Notboom To his torn Achilles tendon last week, the Rams’ sense of urgency to fortify the line increased much more. Wayne, the 23rd pick in the 2018 edition, spent the last three seasons on New England’s left-handed tackle, but was not well liked by the coaching staff. Trade to rams can benefit all parties involved.

Haw why not: Wynn is going through his worst season in New England, although it’s fair to wonder how far he was left out of the right tackle. But even with that in mind, the Patriots should feel comfortable Marcus Cannon And the Yodni Kagust In the correct handling of the last ten games. They must also work under the prospect of the left Trent Brown He will miss time, as he hasn’t succeeded in a full season since 2018 (it only happened twice in his eight-year career). With Patriots QB . mode Off the track For now, a move that exhausts the offensive line – no matter how Patriots fans feel about Wayne – may not be in their best interest.

Bronco wide future Jerry Goody to me crows For two middle round picks

Why Jones: There is no way crows will keep up with the chiefs and Invoices If they don’t get Lamar Jackson Some of the most consistent and impactful weapons. Jeudy, who averaged 17 yards or better per catch in two of the three NFL seasons, definitely helps fill that need. Jeudy has been mentioned as a potential target for the Green Bay, but the Packers and Rodgers brass may prefer the veteran. The Giants and Rams have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Judy, but Baltimore and Jackson need someone like him in the worst way.

Haw why not: I’m involved in this. I can’t even give a “why not”. Attack of the Ravens is very focused on playing the game breaker, either with Jackson or skill athletes, and Jody will add to that. It might also be a nice negotiating tactic for General Manager Eric DeCosta to show Jackson that they will make moves to improve the offensive talent around him. Judy hasn’t taken off in Denver, but who has really since gotten there in 2020? He made quite a few plays that validated the talent the football world saw from him in Alabama, and he had a fantastic opportunity to revive that potential in Baltimore.



Black seems unlikely to trade a tight end TJ Hockenson. But will choosing the first round lead to the completion of the deal? (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA Today)

Jeff Howe’s Three Business Suggestions

black tight end T.J. Hockinson To the Bucs for 2023 first round pick, 2024 fourth round pick

haw why: Well, there’s no reason to believe that Hawkinson is. on the trade block, but that would be a tough show for the black to ignore. They already have the inside track in the top five pick with their own draft pick, which should be used in the quarterback, and another round of rams. Throw it in a third opening round, and black takes control of the draft board. Maybe they will be lucky enough to get a midfielder – and maybe through another deal – Alabama passes reckless Will Anderson to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. For the Bucs, their offensive issues can’t be traced back to a unique place, but the lack of a star-caliber tight end certainly didn’t help. Hawkinson is under contract through his option for a fifth year in 2023, so that counts as well. Aside from starting their attack as quickly as possible, Bucs should think too Tom Bradyfuture. Brady, an imminent free agent who can’t be flagged, could choose to retire, or he might be worried about crime It cannot be repaired in its current state We look forward to playing elsewhere. It is conceivable that the addition of Hawkinson could play a role in influencing this decision.

Jones why not: That’s an exorbitant price, and given that they may have to use a first-round quarterback next season, I don’t see the Bucs beating that much. Yes, the narrow end of the Hawkinson caliber will help. But not at this price.

Broncos full back Bradley Chubb to me Cowboys For 2023 and 2024 third round selection

haw why: The Cowboys boast the most consistent defense in the league, and Chubb may be the most dangerous defender in the commercial bloc. Dallas will remain as dangerous as Micah Parsons They’re allowed to, but adding Chubb would create another headache for opposing offenses. Defense coordinator Dan Quinn can build a pass quickly De Marcus LawrenceAnd the Dorence Armstrong And Chubb, then give Parsons even More freedom of movement. For the Broncos, Chubb is still worth building around, but their defense will remain solid regardless of them and they will need to redeem the draft assets after the Russell Wilson trade. If they don’t think Chubb will sign an extension beyond the season – or if they think it will go over their budget – it makes sense to move him now.

Jones why not: Oh man, the already brutal cowboy defense is getting more and more dangerous, right? I like it, but there may be more desperate teams going after Chubb. One? Rams, who are still sorely missed von miller And would like to add a fast lane in the deadline. They don’t have a first-round pick to droop, but they have a second and third-round pick in 2023.

hawks Center Matt Hennessycrows guard Ben ClevelandAnd the Bengals Protect Jackson CarmanRight Patriots tackle Isaiah Wayne, Left Eagles tackle Andre Dillard to the rams

Falcons receive: 2023 Sixth Round Pick

Crows receive: 2023 Sixth Round Pick

Receiving Bengals: 2023 Selection of the seventh round

Patriots receive: 2024 fourth round selection

Eagles receive: 2024 third round selection

haw why: We had to dig through some old storage lockers to find some backup draft picks for the Rams, and they have additional assets that are late due to previous deals. Sure, they may never quit again, but Southern California is a lovely place to explore in late April anyway. Back on track, no, it’s not realistic to think that the Rams will overhaul their entire offensive line mid-season, but that option exists if they are willing to go down a very unconventional path. Their streak has let them down during their 3-3, an area that hasn’t gotten enough attention in recent drafts, so they can borrow from future drafts to make themselves head in a better direction. the athleteBeat reporters stored a List of Trade Candidates Last week, coincidentally, two interferences, two guards and a quarterback were included. Everything fell into place.

Jones why not: Resist! I just disparaged my Wynn for the idea of ​​rams, so I’m saying no at all. Your deal is not working! Haha, in all seriousness, I like the aggressive mentality of completely overhauling the entire offensive line, but I don’t expect that to happen. I think the Rams like to address both sides of the ball, and they only have a limited number of draft picks for talent acquisition. So, one of the guys on the offensive line, yeah. Then a pass pass, which may require multiple selections to secure it.

(Brandin Cooks top photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)