At least five people were killed and twenty wounded in Russian bombings in Kherson

A Russian city councilor has announced that he has filed a complaint against Vladimir Putin. “Fake News” For using the word “war” when describing the situation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, during a press conference, the Russian president actually used the word “war” while confirming that the conflict in Ukraine must end. “Previous” Possible. “Our goal is not to spin the conflict like a flywheel, but rather, to end this war, and we want that.”, said the Russian president. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, is officially called a “special military operation” by the Kremlin. Russian authorities have introduced a law that provides for severe prison sentences for publishing any information about the military “fake”.

“The Russian Federation has not started any war”St. Petersburg (Northwest) city councilor Nikita Iuferev wrote in a complaint sent to Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, the text of which was published on the elected official’s Twitter account Thursday evening. “According to the decision of the President of the Russian Federation of February 24, 2022, a special operation is underway”He added, Mr. He called for Putin’s comments to be investigated and prosecuted “Spreading false information about the Russian military”.