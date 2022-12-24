December 24, 2022

At least five people were killed and twenty wounded in Russian bombings in Kherson

Rusty Knowles December 24, 2022 2 min read

A Russian local elected official has complained about Vladimir Putin’s use of the word “war.”

A Russian city councilor has announced that he has filed a complaint against Vladimir Putin. “Fake News” For using the word “war” when describing the situation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, during a press conference, the Russian president actually used the word “war” while confirming that the conflict in Ukraine must end. “Previous” Possible. “Our goal is not to spin the conflict like a flywheel, but rather, to end this war, and we want that.”, said the Russian president. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, is officially called a “special military operation” by the Kremlin. Russian authorities have introduced a law that provides for severe prison sentences for publishing any information about the military “fake”.

“The Russian Federation has not started any war”St. Petersburg (Northwest) city councilor Nikita Iuferev wrote in a complaint sent to Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, the text of which was published on the elected official’s Twitter account Thursday evening. “According to the decision of the President of the Russian Federation of February 24, 2022, a special operation is underway”He added, Mr. He called for Putin’s comments to be investigated and prosecuted “Spreading false information about the Russian military”.

This request is unlikely to succeed, especially in a speech by a local elected official, Mr. Feminism was once written because of several factual errors, such as the date of Putin’s speech or the name of the president. Yet it is a rare attempt in a country where repression has intensified since the offensive began in Ukraine.

