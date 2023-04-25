Barbie with Down Syndrome up for sale after ‘Real Women’ criticism

April 25, 2023, 14:46 GMT Updated 43 minutes ago

photo caption, British model Ellie Goldstein said she felt “overwhelmed” when she saw the new Barbie

The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is the latest doll released by Mattel in an effort to make its collection more diverse.

The US toy giant has previously faced criticism that traditional Barbies don’t represent real women.

In recent years, she has created dolls with a hearing aid, a prosthesis, and a wheelchair.

Mattel’s goal was for “all children to see themselves in Barbie” as well as “to play with dolls that don’t look like themselves”.

Launched in 1959, the original Barbie doll featured long legs, a small waist, and flowing blonde locks.

Some activists have called for Barbies to represent a more realistic physical image, while some people with disabilities have said the dolls are not related.

Lisa McKnight, global president of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, said she hopes the new doll will help “teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, which leads to a more accepting world.”

Mattel said it worked closely with the US National Down Syndrome Society to ensure its latest doll accurately represented a person with Down syndrome.

The doll has a shorter frame, a longer torso, and a rounder face with smaller ears, a flat nose bridge, and almond-shaped eyes, which could all be characteristics of women with a genetic condition.

The puff-sleeved dress is yellow and blue, colors associated with Down syndrome awareness.

The doll also has a pink necklace with three upward insignia representing the three copies of chromosome 21, the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. See also Disney creates Flynn's arcade-inspired space exclusively for the TRON Lightcycle/Run Media event

She also wears a pink ankle foot orthosis to match her look as some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles.

photo caption, Mattel worked with the US National Down Syndrome Association to create the new Barbie

NDSS President and CEO Candy Picard said it was an honor to work on the project.

“This means a lot to our community, who for the first time can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them.

“We should never underestimate the power of representation. It’s a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment to celebrate.”

British model Ellie Goldstein, an advocate for the inclusion, visibility and understanding of people with Down syndrome, said she felt “overwhelmed” when she saw the doll.

She added, “Diversity is important… because people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not hide.”

image source, promoprix

Other game companies have taken similar steps to try to make their models more inclusive.

In 2016, Lego created its first disabled minifigure – a young man in a beanie who uses a wheelchair – after a campaign by the UK-based company #ToyLikeMe group.

The group had criticized the Danish company for “pimping disability stereotypes” because until then their only person using a wheelchair was an elderly man.