Berhalter summons 27 players to the training camp for the March World Cup qualifiers

Of the 27 players, a total of 19 players were part of the January/February World Cup qualifying roster. With 71 caps, DeAndre Yedlin is the most experienced player on the list, followed by Kellyn Acosta (48), Christian Pulisic (45), Paul Arriola (43), Jordan Morris (43), Christian Roldan (31), Zach Stephen (26) Walker Zimmerman (25). Six players to have a double number of games in World Cup qualifiers: Christian Pulisic (20), Deandre Yedlin (17), Klein Acosta (16), Brenden Aaronson (11), Tyler Adams (10) and Anthony Robinson (10).

Aaron Long, Gio Reina and Zach Stephen are back in the squad after missing out on injury. In Long’s case, it would be his first World Cup qualifying chance after an Achilles injury kept him out of national team duty since March last year. Reina made her last appearance for the USMNT team in the opening match of the final round of qualifying, which ended in a 0-0 draw in El Salvador on September 2, 2021.

Another trio of players return to the fold in goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, defender Eric Palmer Brown and striker Jordan Pivok. Meanwhile, the United States will be without the services of Juventus midfielder Weston McKinney, who fractured his left foot on February 22 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Villarreal.

The USMNT World Cup qualifying pool of players is arguably the youngest in the world, but age and experience continue to grow. In addition to the 27 players who already earned their World Cup qualifying debuts within their first 11 matches, Berhalter twice sent two starting lineups that were the youngest ever for the United States in the playoffs.

Brendan Aronson is the only player to appear in all eleven US games during the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson have all played in 10 qualifiers in this tournament. In all, 36 players have earned at least one hat during this qualifying campaign.

Such is the long and arduous road to the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in CONCACAF that it is customary to decide places in the final matches of the group. Prior to this campaign, the final round consisted of six teams playing a total of 10 matches. In the previous five tournaments in which the USA qualified, it took to Round 9 of 10 twice, on Day 8 twice, and on Day 7 once.

As mentioned above, this trio of matches includes two chances for the US to get unique results down the road. The United States are heading to the iconic Azteca Stadium in search of their first qualifying win on the field, and they’ve earned a point there in the last two World Cup qualifiers. Away from Costa Rica, the United States collected their first and only point in this competition when the team drew 1-1 in Alajuela in 1985.

Those matches end with the United States’ last home game of the season, the March 27 meeting with Panama in Orlando. Fortune shone on the field at Exploria Stadium, as the United States won all four of their home games, including their last home game in a playoff against Panama.

Final Round Qualification – The Appraiser

For the first time, CONCACAF included eight teams in the final round of qualifying for the World Cup. The teams will play the home and away match, which includes 14 matches each. Because of the global health pandemic, the process that usually takes place in 18 months has been scaled back to seven. Additionally, the condensed schedule includes four “triple dates” consisting of three matches over a seven-day period. The following teams made it to the final round: Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Mexico and the United States.

While still recovering from an Achilles rupture last May, Long trained individually alongside the team during camp last November and was part of the USMNT’s roster of local training camps in December and January prior to the last qualifying period.

Long started each of the first three games of the season for the New York Red Bulls and scored in a 4-1 win at Toronto FC on March 5. 19 of 25 games from January 2019 to March 2021 and captained the team five times – the third most of the 87 players to have made caps during the Berhalter era.

Palmer Brown returned to the USMNT camp for the first time since the March 2021 friendlies against Jamaica and outside Northern Ireland. The 24-year-old centre-back has started each of France’s last eight games for Troyes and will be seeking his first international match since the 1-1 draw with France on June 9, 2018.

Three other players returned to the USMNT for the first time since the initial WCQ window last September: goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and forwards Jordan Pivok and Gio Reina.

Reina rejoins the USMNT camp after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team’s opening qualifying game on September 2nd in El Salvador. After a minor setback last month, Reina played two substitute matches for Borussia Dortmund last week, most recently providing an assist in the 1-0 win over Mainz on Wednesday.

Jordan Bivok returned to his country in good scoring form. The Young Boys striker leads the scoring charts in the Swiss Pro League with 17 goals from 25 league matches, including 10 goals and two assists in the last nine league matches. Pefok has scored 22 goals in 38 games across all competitions this season.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath scored 4-0-2 unbeaten and produced three clean sheets since returning to the Nottingham Forest squad after being suspended for three matches against teammate Bryce Samba. Horvath helped the club reach one Premier League promotion point and also supported Forrest in this week’s FA Cup quarter-final match against Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic also enters the window with a hot hand. The 23-year-old striker has amassed three goals and assists in his last six games across all competitions for Chelsea, including goals in the club’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg with Lille.

The Seattle Sounders duo of Christian Roldan and Jordan Morris had an amazing start to the new season. Having recently played 250 games in all competitions for the club, Roldan has provided five assists and one goal in six joint MLS and Concacaf Champions League matches, while Morris himself has contributed three goals in seven games with Seattle so far.

Striker Brenden Aaronson continues to play a key role in Red Bull Salzburg. The 21-year-old has started each of Austria’s eight Champions League matches, equaling Jermaine Jones (2007-08) for the most starts by an American player in a single Champions League season. Aaronson contributed two goals and assists to advance Salzburg from the group stage for the first time. Domestically, Aaronson played the full 120 minutes before Salzburg beat Wolfsburger on penalties on Wednesday to advance to the UEFA Cup final.

Just 19, Valencia midfielder Younes Musa recently passed Casey Keeler as the USMNT captain in all La Liga matches. Moussa has made 27 appearances in all competitions for Valencia this season and has played a key role in helping the club reach the Copa del Rey final next month.

Midfielder Gianluca Pusio and goalkeeper Zach Stephen have also returned to the Etihad camp after missing them through injury in January.

Ethan Horvath, Shawn Johnson, Aaron Long, and Eric Palmer-Brown are the four players seeking their first international in a World Cup qualifier.

Tyler Adams, Jordan Pivok, Zach Stephen, Tim Weah and Da Andre Yedlin enter the camp with caution. Should any of them receive a yellow card during the next three matches, they will be suspended for the next qualifying match.

Klein Acosta, Paul Areola, Christian Pulisic and Deandre Yedlin are the four players who will appear for the USMNT team against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. They each started a 1-1 draw during the last round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on June 11, 2017.

Pulisic is the only player on the list to appear for the USA national team at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica. Pulisic, who was 18 at the time, was the youngest player on the field on the team’s last qualifying visit on November 15, 2016.

Four players have previously scored against Mexico. Pulisic leads the way with two goals against him El Tree (June 6, 2021 and November 12, 2021), followed by Tyler Adams (September 11, 2018), Gio Reina (June 6, 2021) and Miles Robinson (August 1, 2021).

Three players managed to find the net against Panama: Christian Pulisic (October 6, 2017), Gio Reina (November 16, 2021) and Walker Zimmermann (January 27, 2019).