Biden ends Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy

Hull capital gains tax changes

House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and corporations. If passed, it could lead to some of the largest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes are intended to deliver on President Joe Biden’s promises to tackle inequality, they are on a smaller scale in an effort to win the support of a moderate Democrat. The new plan proposes to raise the summit The capital gains tax rate From 20% to 25% instead of nearly doubling it to 39.6% as Biden initially suggested. The corporate-only tax rate will rise to 26.5% instead of 28%. Let’s explain how these tax changes might affect you. A financial advisor may be able to help with tax planning. SmartAsset Advisor’s free matching tool It can match you with financial advisors in your area.

What was originally proposed?

Initially, President Biden put forward a variety of tax proposals that included increasing the top capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6%. with a high income earner Medicare surcharge From 3.8%, the higher rate would be 43.4%. Under his original plan, both Short and long term capital gains It will be taxed the same way, with the highest income tax bracket at a rate of 39.6%.

Biden also proposed removing a loophole that would allow capital gains to be passed on as part of the estate to avoid taxes. The president suggested that the IRS needs to do a better job of vetting high earners to make sure they’re paying their fair share. The tax increases are also designed to help fund increased IRS oversight.

What does the current proposal look like?

House Democrats just released an updated version of the tax reform Biden outlined in April. While there are certainly consistent themes, some numbers have been dialed again. The move likely comes from the fact that Democrats do not want to alienate voters before the 2022 midterm elections. There are also certain political constraints on implementing such drastic changes. However, Biden is also likely to aim high, knowing that Congress will try to rein in his ideas.

Story continues

The new proposal includes a number of different parts. will raise corporate tax rate From 21% to 26.5% for companies with more than $5 million in revenue. This will raise the top income tax bracket from 37% to 39.6% for households making more than $450,000 annually and individuals earning more than $400,000 annually. The higher capital gains tax rate will rise more modestly, from 20% to 25%. An additional 3% tax on those earning more than $5 million annually is also in the works. Another important item Democrats would like to include is $80 billion in IRS funding over the next decade. This kind of package has the potential to collect hundreds of billions of dollars in lost tax revenue over the same time period.

Who does the proposal affect?

Hull capital gains tax changes

The main advantage of both the original and updated tax proposals is the fact that they were designed to affect only very high earners. As a result, most people will not be affected by any changes. For example, the increase in the top tax rate only affects those who earn at least $400,000 annually. Only companies that make more than $5 million a year will see any change. Companies making less than $400,000 will actually see their tax liability shrink.

The new higher capital gains tax rate will work similarly. In 2021, you’ll only owe the 25% increased top rate if you’re a single filer earning more than $445,850 or married and jointly registered while earning more than $501,600. The additional tax, at 3%, only applies to those earning more than $5 million per year. Needless to say, these changes really only affect a percentage of The top 1% of income earners.

How should you react or prepare?

Unless you or your business brings in a significant amount of money each year, you probably won’t have to worry about the effects of the new tax proposals. However, if you are concerned about minimizing your overall tax liability, you can maximize your contributions to tax-exempt or tax-deferred retirement accounts such as 401(k)s And contribute to the tax exemption Health Savings Account (HSA)among other tax strategies.

For those earning millions from capital gains, financial consultant It can help you understand your options if the new tax proposal becomes law.

minimum

Hull capital gains tax changes

While the new tax proposal presented by House Democrats is smaller in scope than what Biden initially proposed, it still has significant implications for federal spending over the next decade. Those changes could reportedly raise $2.9 trillion in new revenue to help fund important parts of the US social safety net. House Democrats’ proposal still needs to pass the Senate before it can be signed into law, and even then, it’s set to affect only some high-earners in the nation’s top 1%. However, it is still there tax moves You can prepare.

Tax planning tips

Photo credit: © iStock.com / Michael Burrell, © iStock.com / katleho Seisa, © iStock.com / hamzaturkkol

the post Tax the rich: Biden to end Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy Debuted SmartAsset Blog.