S&P 500 futures fell slightly ahead of more retail gains ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 21, 2022.

S&P 500 futures fell slightly Sunday night ahead of another batch of retail earnings to kick off a shorter Thanksgiving week.

Futures contracts linked to the broad market index fell 0.1%. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures hovered at the flat line.

The major averages posted an up day but down week in the previous trading session. The Dow Jones rose nearly 200 points, or 0.6%. The S&P rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite closed just 0.01% above the flat line.

Investors have been pondering the strength of the recent rally in the bear market, which kicked off earlier in the month with the October CPI reading and gained some steam with last week’s wholesale price reading. Traders last week paused for messages from Fed officials, who were less impressed with the numbers, and reassessed their optimism about the possibility of a slowdown in inflation.

Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research said that in his view, the Oct. 12 low was the bottom and that the S&P 500 could climb to near 4,300 by the end of the year, he told CNBC on “The Closing Bell: Overtime” Friday night. The benchmark is currently at 3965.34.

“What makes the big difference in the market is the resilience of the economy, it’s been amazing,” he said. “Everyone was arguing about whether we were going to have a soft landing or a hard landing—and at the same time, no landing at all. The consumer didn’t get the recessionary note and kept spending.”