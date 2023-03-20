March 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Biden is classifying information about the origin of Covid-19

Rusty Knowles March 21, 2023 2 min read

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Posted Upgrade

This content is not accessible.

US President Joe Biden. Richard Pierrin/AFP

US President Joe Biden announced in a statement on Monday, March 20 that he had passed legislation allowing for the declassification of documents. Origins of the Covid-19 pandemicOriginated in China. “We need to get to the bottom of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure we can better prevent future epidemics”Joe Biden added: “My administration will declassify and release as much information as possible.”While respecting “National Security”.

Initially supported by Republican opposition, the text finally met with massive consensus among Democrats as it was voted unanimously by the House of Representatives — with a conservative majority. This is particularly significant because the pandemic has created particularly deep partisan divides in the United States, such as vaccination or prevention measures.

This content is not accessible.

Federal Police Director Christopher Wray recently deemed it a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China “probably” At the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, after a similar hypothesis put forward by the US Department of Energy. This is especially true when the World Health Organization (WHO) asks Americans to share their information. The scientific community is divided between those who support the hypothesis of intermediate animal transmission and those who defend the thesis of an escape from a laboratory in Wuhan.

See also  Northern California: After destroying the city of Greenville, the "Dixie" fire continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

First meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow

March 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

Reporting. Asbestos, toxic rubble…risk of rebuilding devastated cities after earthquake in Turkey is an urgent concern

March 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

A large sarcasm bank juts toward the Guadalupe Archipelago

March 20, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

‘never seen anything like it’

March 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Magic Johnson joins the bidding group to buy the leaders

March 21, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Let’s talk about the most controversial change in Diablo IV

March 21, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

S&P 500: Crashing Bank Stock, Dow Giant Lead Losers

March 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley