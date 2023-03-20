Biden is classifying information about the origin of Covid-19

Via Le Figaro with AFP

US President Joe Biden announced in a statement on Monday, March 20 that he had passed legislation allowing for the declassification of documents. Origins of the Covid-19 pandemicOriginated in China. “We need to get to the bottom of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure we can better prevent future epidemics”Joe Biden added: “My administration will declassify and release as much information as possible.”While respecting “National Security”.

Initially supported by Republican opposition, the text finally met with massive consensus among Democrats as it was voted unanimously by the House of Representatives — with a conservative majority. This is particularly significant because the pandemic has created particularly deep partisan divides in the United States, such as vaccination or prevention measures.

Federal Police Director Christopher Wray recently deemed it a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China “probably” At the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, after a similar hypothesis put forward by the US Department of Energy. This is especially true when the World Health Organization (WHO) asks Americans to share their information. The scientific community is divided between those who support the hypothesis of intermediate animal transmission and those who defend the thesis of an escape from a laboratory in Wuhan.