January 30, 2023

Blue “flying vortex” captured by a telescope over Hawaii

Cheryl Riley January 29, 2023 2 min read

A stunning blue spiral, spinning in a perfect “vortex”, was recently seen in the night sky above Hawaii. But there is no need to fear an alien invasion yet.

Pick up the Subaru Telescope at Summit Mona Ke On the Big Island of Hawaii. Shortly before 4:45 a.m. on January 18, a small blue dot can be seen amidst a blanket of stars. The blob rapidly expanded until it formed into a spinning mass with bright blue tendrils of light emanating from its center. It slowly disappeared over the course of about 15 minutes.

Scientists who helped operate the telescope said the “mysterious whirlpool” was likely caused by the SpaceX launch. “Earlier that day, SpaceX launched a satellite into MEO,” the Telescope channel posted on YouTube. We think this phenomenon is related [to] Orbital Diffusion Process”.

Hours earlier across the country, SpaceX had launched a Falcon 9 GPS rocket from the US Space Forces station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has government contracts with the Space Force. to me Space.comSpirals have been seen in the sky after other SpaceX launches as well. This may be due to the extra fuel being vented from the vehicle.

The Subaru Telescope is jointly operated by the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan and the National Institutes of Natural Sciences. Because Maunakea’s summit is above the clouds and there isn’t much light pollution in the Hawaiian Islands, scientists can take clear pictures of space; Hawaii officials allow countries around the world to operate telescopes over Maunakea. This week, professional and amateur astronomers alike will be watching Rare green comet passing through the earth.

See also  NASA's Webb Telescope captures sharpest 'pillars of creation' image yet



