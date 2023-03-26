Bobby Wagner returns to the Seahawks in NFL free agency

NFL

March 26, 2023 | 10:15 a.m

It’s like he never left.

After a one-year sabbatical with the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner is back with the Seattle Seahawks in NFL free agency, the team announced Saturday, bringing the 32-year-old back to where he played his first 10 NFL seasons. .

Wagner signed a one-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple reports.

“Even though! Happy to be back in Seattle! It means a lot to be able to come back! Let’s get to work,” Wagner wrote on Instagram.

The Rams are trying to put their hat in order and remake their roster after following their Super Bowl campaign with a miserable 5-12 season in 2022.

So last month, Wagner and the Rams agreed to part ways for just one year on the five-year, $50 million contract he signed in the most recent offseason.

Bobby Wagner returned to the Seahawks on a one-year contract. Getty Images

It seemed as if the Seahawks and Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro with Seattle who was part of the Super Bowl XLVIII team, parted ways on a sour note last year, when Wagner said he hadn’t heard from the team that got cut.

But Wagner, selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, returned to the Seahawks team that surprised the NFL last season by keeping competitive despite trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

Geno Smith got his first chance at becoming a full-time quarterback since 2014 with the Jets and led the Seahawks to a wild card berth and a 9-8 record in the regular season.

Bobby Wagner, 45, as a member of the Rams speaks to Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, 16, after a game in Seattle on Jan. 8, 2023. Getty Images

He earned his first career Pro Bowl nod, throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions while completing 69.8 percent of his passes.

Smith was rewarded by Seattle with a three-year, $75 million contract worth $105 million maximum, though with no money guaranteed after the first year.

Wagner had 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 QB hits and two interceptions with the Rams last season.

He has 1,523 career tackles in 11 seasons.





