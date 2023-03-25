Eric Montross suffers from cancer

ESPN News Services1 minute to read

Chapel Hill, NC – Ex-Family North Carolina And NBA man Eric Montross says he’s started with cancer treatment.

The Montross released a statement via the school Saturday announcing the 51-year-old’s diagnosis, though they did not specify the nature of the cancer.

“We’ve all been touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news went public,” the family said. “Your support is greatly appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer every day. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on — the only way we know how. We are all in this fight together.”

Montross is a broadcast analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics division.

Montross was a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American with the Tar Heels. He was the starting center on the late Dean Smith’s second NCAA Championship squad in 1993.

Montross was selected ninth overall in the 1994 NBA draft by Boston Celtics. He also played for Dallas MavericksNew Jersey Nets at the time. Philadelphia Seventy SixersAnd Detroit Pistons And Toronto Raptors During the eight years of his career in the NBA.

Information from the Associated Press is used in this report.