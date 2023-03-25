USMNT Schedule: Nations League, Friendlies, Gold Cup

After making it to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT will have a big date in 2023 as they aim to build a hit show on the biggest stage in the world.
Over the next few months, the CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is largely in transition with Anthony Hudson taking temporary charge and both General Manager (Brian McBride) and Director of Sport (Ernie Stewart) departing in recent months.
As for now, here’s the upcoming 2023 USMNT schedule, with more games added based on their potential qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.
How do you watch USMNT
TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT Spanish language TV channels: Universo, Telemundo Deportes Running in Spanish:peacock
USMNT upcoming schedule
* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** World Cup 2022
2023
vs. Serbia* – Jan. 25, 10 p.m. ET – Loss 2-1 | Summary and highlights v. Colombia* – Jan. 28, 7:30pm ET – Draw 0-0 | Summary and highlights In Grenada** – March 24, 8 p.m. ET – won 7-1 | Recap and highlights + player ratings vs. El Salvador** – March 27, 7:30 PM ET – Orlando, FL vs. Mexico* – April 19th, 10:22pm ET – Glendale, AZ – More details
2023 Gold Cup June 16-July 19 (USMNT has not yet qualified)
USMNT Games in 2022
against Morocco* – June 1 – 3-0 win against Uruguay* – June 5 – Draw 0-0 against Grenada** – June 10 – 5-0 win in El Salvador** – June 14 – Draw 1-1 v. Japan* – September 23 (in Düsseldorf, Germany) – Loss 2-0 v. Saudi Arabia* – September 27 (in Murcia, Spain) – Draw 0-0
