March 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

USMNT Schedule: Nations League, Friendlies, Gold Cup

Joy Love March 25, 2023 2 min read

After making it to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT will have a big date in 2023 as they aim to build a hit show on the biggest stage in the world.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Over the next few months, the CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is largely in transition with Anthony Hudson taking temporary charge and both General Manager (Brian McBride) and Director of Sport (Ernie Stewart) departing in recent months.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Nations League features Gio Reyna, no Tyler Adams ]

As for now, here’s the upcoming 2023 USMNT schedule, with more games added based on their potential qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.

How do you watch USMNT

TV channels in English: HBO Max, TNT
Spanish language TV channels: Universo, Telemundo Deportes
Running in Spanish: peacock

USMNT upcoming schedule

* Friendly | ** CONCACAF Nations League | *** World Cup 2022

2023

vs. Serbia* – Jan. 25, 10 p.m. ET – Loss 2-1 | Summary and highlights
v. Colombia* – Jan. 28, 7:30pm ET – Draw 0-0 | Summary and highlights
In Grenada** – March 24, 8 p.m. ET – won 7-1 | Recap and highlights + player ratings
vs. El Salvador** – March 27, 7:30 PM ET – Orlando, FL
vs. Mexico* – April 19th, 10:22pm ET – Glendale, AZ – More details

2023 Gold Cup June 16-July 19 (USMNT has not yet qualified)

USMNT Games in 2022

against Morocco* – June 1 – 3-0 win
against Uruguay* – June 5 – Draw 0-0
against Grenada** – June 10 – 5-0 win
in El Salvador** – June 14 – Draw 1-1
v. Japan* – September 23 (in Düsseldorf, Germany) – Loss 2-0
v. Saudi Arabia* – September 27 (in Murcia, Spain) – Draw 0-0

See also  Injury Tiger Woods causes worst round in Masters tournament

USMNT at the 2022 World Cup

Group B
vs. Wales*** – November 21, 2pm ET – Draw 1-1
vs. England*** – Nov. 25, 2pm ET – Draw 0-0
vs. Iran*** – Nov. 29, 2pm ET – 1-0 win

post 16
v Netherlands *** – Dec. 3, 10 a.m. ET – losing 3-1

2022 USMNT World Cup Qualifiers Results, Recaps, Analysis

In El Salvador – September 2Draw 0-0
v. Canada – Sept. 5 – Draw 1-1
In Honduras – September 8 – 4-1 win

against Jamaica – October 7 – 1-0 win
In Panama – October 10 – 0-1 loss
vs. Costa Rica – October 13th – 2-1 win

vs Mexico – November 12 – 2-0 win
In Jamaica – November 16th – Draw 1-1

vs El Salvador – January 27 – 1-0 win
In Canada – January 30 – Loss 0-2
against Honduras – February 2 – 3-0 win

In Mexico – March 24 – Draw 0-0
against Panama – March 27 – 5-1 win
In Costa Rica – March 30 – Loss 0-2

Final CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Standings

Canada – 28 points – (Eligible) GD +16 – automatic qualification
Mexico – 28 points (Eligible) GD +9 – automatic qualification
USMNT – 25 points – (Eligible) GD +11 – automatic qualification

Costa Rica – 25 points (hem) GD+5

Panama – 21 points (Excluded)
Jamaica – 14 points (Excluded)
El Salvador – 10 points (Excluded)
Honduras – 4 points (Excluded)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Eric Montross suffers from cancer

March 26, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Column: Celebrate, San Diego: Aztecs win over Alabama ranks among city’s five biggest wins in sports history

March 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Ben Simmons deals with impinged nerve in back, return in doubt

March 25, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari reveals what he wishes the couple could do together

March 26, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Aurora borealis over the US leaves Twitter intrigued

March 26, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Eric Montross suffers from cancer

March 26, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

The man did not give the New York City building to the Lenape Indians

March 26, 2023 Len Houle