USMNT Schedule: Nations League, Friendlies, Gold Cup

After making it to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT will have a big date in 2023 as they aim to build a hit show on the biggest stage in the world.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Over the next few months, the CONCACAF Nations League takes center stage, while the program is largely in transition with Anthony Hudson taking temporary charge and both General Manager (Brian McBride) and Director of Sport (Ernie Stewart) departing in recent months.

[ MORE: USMNT roster for Nations League features Gio Reyna, no Tyler Adams ]

As for now, here’s the upcoming 2023 USMNT schedule, with more games added based on their potential qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup on home soil.