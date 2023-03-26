Furious finishing determined the Final Four: No. 5 seeds Miami, San Diego State in

Back in November, when Creighton set off on the Maui trip, the Blue Jays stopped in San Diego and the next day shared a charter plane to Hawaii with the San Diego State team. Memories of Creighton’s overtime win over San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament last March may have led to some awkward moments.

But the coaches, Creighton’s Greg McDermott and San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, sat across the aisle from each other, poring over a movie on their laptops, exchanging scouting reports and pondering the possibility of playing with each other again early in the season. Competition.

They didn’t, at least at the time. And when the teams returned to San Diego, to clear out the Aztecs, the coaches–and their teams–presented each other.

See you at the end of the road.

That winding road took both teams to a place they’d never been before, a regional tournament in which the coaches and players—including two brothers, Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma and San Diego State’s Adam Sekow—were blown away by the serendipity of it all.

“I never thought we’d be playing it here or I’d try to steal some play calls from his computer,” Dutcher said.