BP to counter shareholder revolt after the turn of the climate strategy

BP, which was one of the first energy giants to announce an ambition to cut emissions to net-zero “by 2050 or sooner,” urged shareholders to oppose the resolution brought by Follow This.

BP is preparing for a shareholder revolt at its annual general meeting on Thursday – some of the UK’s biggest pension funds are planning to ramp up pressure on the oil major after it backed away from its emissions-cutting targets in the wake of record profits.

Dutch group Follow This, a small activist investor and campaign group with stakes in several major oil companies, presented a resolution at BP’s shareholder meeting.

It is calling for the energy giant to align its climate goals with the landmark Paris climate agreement and commit to absolute reductions in carbon emissions by 2030. Such as Scope 3 emissions.

The National Employment Provident Fund, the UK’s largest superannuation fund, Universities Pension Scheme, Border to Coast and Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum are all Shown They will support the decision.

Meanwhile, a separate shareholder revolt could see some pension funds vote against reappointing chairman Helge Lund in response to the company’s move to scale back its green pledges without shareholder approval.

A BP spokesperson did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Follow This says it expects BP’s annual general meeting to be “controversialFirst, it would warn investors that they are “rightfully worried” about BP returning to its climate strategy amid a worsening climate crisis.

“We are confident that investors who had hoped a vote would not be necessary in 2022 now realize that a vote is crucial to force BP to align with Paris,” Mark van Pal, founder of Follow This, said ahead of BP’s annual general meeting.

“Vote allied with Paris must regain momentum in 2023.”

He also called the decision “unclear”, “simplistic” and “disruptive”.

Underwriters advisors ISS and Glass Lewis have recommended that BP shareholders vote against the resolution introduced by Follow This. As well as the $1.4 trillion Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund, Reuters reported last week.