Brendan Rodgers exits Leicester City amid relegation battle

ESPN2 minutes to read

Brendan Rodgers joined Leicester City in February 2019. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The team announced on Sunday that Brendan Rodgers has left his role as manager of Leicester City by mutual agreement with the club, who are struggling to survive relegation from the Premier League.

The former Liverpool and Celtic manager who first arrived at Leicester in February 2019, Rodgers has led the team to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League and an FA Cup win in 2021. But Leicester have lost five of their past six Premier League matches. Face a fight to stay in the division.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (US)

An injury-time defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday that dropped Leicester into the relegation zone saw things sour with team chairman Aewat Srivaddhanaprabha saying the decision was based on the club’s results.

“The team’s achievements under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve had some of our best footballing moments under his stewardship and we’ll always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us reach on the pitch,” Srivaddhanaprabha he said in a statement.

Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the club’s culture and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, notably during the move to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City’s history is assured.

However, performance and results during the current season have fallen short of our joint expectations. It was our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, especially given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Unfortunately, the desired improvement was not around the corner, and with 10 games left of the season The Board must take alternative measures to protect our position in the Premier League.

“The task ahead of us in our last 10 games is clear. Now we need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show poise, quality and fight to secure our place as a Premier League club.”

With 25 points, Leicester is currently one point behind Everton and Leeds in the Premier League table.

Assistant manager Chris Davies has also left the club, and coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take over.